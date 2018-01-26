Miami Beach Issues Order Revoking Business License

Undercover Operation Reveals Repeated Sale of Alcohol to Minors

On Thursday, January 25, 2018, Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy L. Morales issued an Order Revoking the Business Tax Receipt and Certificate of Use of La Baguette Restaurant, located at 1052 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139, as well as an Order Suspending their Sidewalk Café Permit.

“Based on the nature and gravity of the allegations uncovered, I determined that this presented an actual threat to the public health, welfare and safety, and it was imperative that we acted swiftly to remedy this situation,” said Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy L. Morales.

Over the last several weeks there has been an ongoing investigation by the City of Miami Beach Police and Code Compliance Departments. During this timeframe, there were several wait staff who repeatedly sold alcohol to minors, as well as facilitated the removal of open containers from the restaurant. These employees will be charged with selling, giving or serving an alcoholic beverage to a person under 21 years of age, which is a violation of State Law, and a second degree misdemeanor.

Pursuant to Miami Beach City Code (Sec 102-381), the city manager has the power and authority to revoke a business tax receipt when a business within the city is engaged in conduct that is an actual threat to the public health, welfare and safety, or engaged in habitual conduct in violation of State or local law.

Note

Link to the Orders issued to Ocean Drive Restaurant LB, LLC d/b/a La Baguette: http://www.miamibeachfl.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Signed-Final-Orders.pdf