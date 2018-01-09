Miami Beach Lights up Blue to Support Law Enforcement

Miami Beach City Hall will be doused in blue in honor of fallen police officers and in support of all first responders nationwide on the evening of Tuesday, January 9, 2018 to mark National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“Sometimes people forget that every day when our first responders put on their uniforms and go to work, they risk their lives,” said Miami Beach City Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez. “Lighting up city hall blue shows how much we value their sacrifices.”

The City of Miami Beach encourages residents and visitors to show their appreciation by thanking police officers and wearing blue on January 9.