Miami Beach Mayor and Commission Votes to Fight for Their Lives

— Approving Miami Beach to be Host City for March For Our Lives Miami —

The Miami Beach Mayor and Commission made a historic decision to approve Miami Beach as the host city for the March For Our Lives Miami rally. With leadership from Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumni and in partnership with Miami Beach High School students, the city will join the national movement advocating for gun control and mental health counseling on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

“I believe this is their time, their moment to demand strong actions and necessary changes,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “It is hard to believe, the Columbine High School massacre was almost 19 years ago and unfortunately not much progress has been achieved. As a nation, we continue to have the same ineffective dialogue about how to reduce gun violence in America. I am moved beyond words by the courage and remarkable wisdom of our youth, their voices, their message will ultimately carry us through and provide us a guiding light for the future.”

Turning their frustration into action, the Miami Beach Youth Commission, comprised of seven students representing the city’s schools, passed a resolution at their February meeting urging the Mayor and City Commission to host an event that demands a comprehensive and effective bill to be immediately brought before Congress to address pressing gun issues.

“As a parent and Miami Beach High school alumni, this rally is truly inspiring,” added City Manager Jimmy Morales. “The passion of these kids paired with the support of our great city is going to make the event a monumental success in making a change locally, in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C.”

Today, the City Commission further supported this movement by unanimously passing a resolution challenging federal and state elected officials to restrict the availability and use of military-grade and high capacity magazine assault weapons to law enforcement agencies.

The rally on Saturday, March 24 will begin at Miami Beach Senior High School and travel to Collins Park and back. The schedule for the morning is as follows:

8 AM to 10 AM : Arrival at Miami Beach Senior High School

: Arrival at Miami Beach Senior High School 10 AM : March promptly begins to Collins Park

: March promptly begins to Collins Park 10:45 AM to Noon : Speaking program takes place at Collins Park. Speakers include current and former Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, as well as local and national celebrities and community leaders.

: Speaking program takes place at Collins Park. Speakers include current and former Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, as well as local and national celebrities and community leaders. Noon : Return to Miami Beach Senior High School

Empowering women for over 100 years to be a fighting force in defending democracy and civil liberties, the Women’s League of Voters will be on-site throughout the event to facilitate voter registration and voter pre-registration by encouraging youth, ages 16 and 17, to register online at www.registertovoteflorida.gov and take the pledge at www.lwvmiamidade.org.

“The League of Women Voters stands with our students who March for Our Lives,” said President of the Miami-Dade County League of Women Voters Susan Windmiller proudly. “The League believes one of the most important ways our students can bring about change is to vote. That starts with registering to vote online and taking the pledge today.”

Supporters of the movement are also encouraged to donate on the official Go Fund Me page here or searching March For Our Lives Miami on www.GoFundMe.com.

As proud partners of the event, Lyft will be facilitating free rides within city limits for anyone attending the march. For further information or details on the event, and to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.marchforourlivesmiami.com.