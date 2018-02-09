Miami Beach Recognized for Innovative Complete Streets Initiative

— Awarded the 2018 Complete Streets Community Award for Miami-Dade County —

Over the past four years, the City of Miami Beach has transformed its urban-island into a livable, walkable, and bikable community under its Transportation Master Plan, implementing a myriad of pedestrian, bicycle, and transit initiatives dedicated to creating a safer and more sustainable city. Recognized for its progressive ideas and pioneer programs, the city was recently awarded the 2018 Complete Streets Community Award for Miami-Dade County at the Safe Streets Summit.

“Building livable streets that are safe and convenient for all users takes time, diligence and a commitment to making alternative modes of transportation practical and more easily accessible,” shared Director of Transportation José R. González. “I’m proud to see the extensive transportation network we’ve created, and continue to build upon, and especially pleased to be recognized for its impact and innovation in creating a better quality of life for our residents and visitors.”

In particular, the City of Miami Beach was recognized for hosting the first bike-sharing and rental program in Florida, building over eight miles of dedicated green bicycle lanes throughout the urban-island, including along the Venetian Causeway; creating vertical bicycle parking, bike repair stations and long-term bicycle parking facilities; and implementing traffic calming and crosswalk enhancements to help reduce roadway accidents and increase safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists alike. Additionally, Miami Beach was one of the first cities in the U.S. to adopt a progressive Modal Prioritization Strategy, which prioritizes pedestrians first; cyclists and transit second; private automobile third, and guides future mobility improvements in the city.