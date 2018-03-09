Miami Beach Revokes Business License for Mokai Lounge

Investigation Reveals Animal Cruelty and Public Health Hazard

Last night, the city was made aware of an incident involving possible animal cruelty and a hazard to public safety. Upon further investigation, City Manager Jimmy L. Morales issued an Order Revoking the Business Tax Receipt and Certificate of Use of Mokai Lounge, LLC located at 235 23 Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” said Morales. “This activity was not permitted, and as soon as we became aware, I immediately instructed staff to act swiftly in remedying this situation.”

Based on the evidence collected, the City Manager has determined that this activity is an actual threat to the public health, welfare and safety pursuant to Section 10-9 of the City Code and constitutes Cruelty to Animals, as articulated in Section 10-19(1) of the City Code. In addition Mokai Lounge has engaged in activity that is outside the limitations of their business tax receipt and violates Section 102-367 of the City Code.

Due to the acts by Mokai Lounge and their violations of the City Code, the City Manager Morales ordered the immediate revocation of their business license effective immediately.

“Animal cruelty is an abhorrent and vile act,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “I fully support the immediate actions taken by the City Manager and his staff to ensure that this is remedied quickly.”

Note:

Link to the Orders issued to Mokai Lounge, LLC: http://www.miamibeachfl.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Mokai-Lounge.pdf