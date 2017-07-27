Miami Beach Scores $3 Million Grant for Atlantic Greenway

— Funds to Create a Continuous Path, Encouraging Cyclists and Pedestrian Mobility —

The City of Miami Beach is set to receive a $3 million grant from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) through the Shared Use Nonmotorized (SUN) Trail program that will be used to fund portions of the Miami Beach Atlantic Greenway construction from South Pointe Park to 87 Terrace.

Once completed, the corridor will serve as an uninterrupted paved, multi-use trail for pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles — promoting alternative transportation methods to move around Miami Beach. It will extend in a north/south direction, mostly running between the erosion control line and the dune system, and connecting residents and visitors to South Pointe Park, Lummus Park, 36 Street Park, Indian Beach Park, Allison Park and North Shore Open Space Park, as well as to private residences, businesses and other facilities.

“We are thrilled and grateful to receive a grant of this magnitude that will undoubtedly provide for safer opportunities for bicyclists and pedestrians to enjoy our urban-island,” said Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy L. Morales.