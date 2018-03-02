Miami Beach Takes Extra Measures to Ensure a Safe Spring Break

— Respect the Scene, #KeepMBClean —

Miami Beach will once again be welcoming large numbers of visitors for spring break this year. In preparation, the city has been planning diligently to implement a comprehensive and coordinated plan to ensure visitors are able to enjoy the beaches, while maintaining safety and resident quality of life.

This year, based on spring break schedules, March 3 through March 31, 2018 has been identified as a high impact period for Miami Beach, and the city will be taking the following measures:

Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables and similar structures on the beach will not be permitted.

The limitation of live or amplified music.

The limitation of traffic routes to prohibit vehicular access to non-residents, and permit access only for residents and those patrons and employees of businesses located in the specific area where traffic routes have been limited.

The establishment of occupancy limits for different segments of beach property, and prohibiting access to those areas that have reached those occupancy limits, in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the general public.

The prohibition of any direct or indirect consumption of alcohol on the beach property.

The implementation of a license plate reader police detail, which may be utilized on eastbound traffic lanes of the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways.

Depending upon crowd size and in the interest of public safety, the Miami Beach Police Department may close Ocean Drive or a portion thereof between 5 to 12 streets during peak hours.

Deployment of Goodwill Ambassadors on the weekends to provide tips and assistance to beach-goers.

“We look forward to hosting hundreds of thousands of visitors who choose to spend their vacation in the fun and sun capital of the world, and we hope these proactive actions ensure a safe and enjoyable experience,” said City Manager Jimmy L. Morales.

In partnership with the Miami Beach hospitality industry, the city is also launching a multi-tiered marketing campaign encompassing traditional media, digital, social and out of home advertising to communicate these additional measures.

For more information, visit http://www.respectthescene.com.