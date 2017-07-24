Miami Beach takes hospitality service to new heights with comprehensive city-wide training

The city to receive coveted Forbes Travel Guide Hospitality Service Training Certification

Miami Beach takes serving its guests seriously…really seriously. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world and is dedicated to making its service a major point of distinction; that’s why the entire tourism and hospitality community will meet for the largest ever interactive Hospitality Service Training led by Forbes Travel Guide, the prestigious Five-Star Rating system and global authority on luxury travel. After the intensive day of sessions, Miami Beach will become only the second city in the U.S. to ever receive a Forbes Travel Guide Hospitality Service Training Certification. The city of Miami Beach, ranked as one of the Top 25 Destinations in the U.S., along with the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) and the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association (GMBHA) are partnering with Forbes Travel Guide to conduct the training.

As the originator of the Five-Star Rating system – beginning in 1958 as the Mobil Travel Guide – Forbes Travel Guide provides the travel industry’s most comprehensive ratings system in the world, along with reviews of hotels, restaurants and spas. A Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating is considered the hospitality industry’s most prestigious achievement. Going far beyond aesthetics, it places a large emphasis on quality of service. This certification will add yet another layer to Miami Beach’s already outstanding hospitality services, where hotels, restaurants and entertainment providers are always striving to enhance and augment the guest experience.

“The Forbes Travel Guide Hospitality Service Training Certification is internationally recognized and highly esteemed. We intend to bring a higher level of service to Miami Beach, set new standards and continue to exceed hospitality expectations,” says Peggy Benua, Chair of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. “With events like Miami Spice Month and Art Basel around the corner, the training comes at the perfect time to renew, energize and revitalize our hospitality industry. Our hospitality partners have always brought best practices and passion to what they do and The Forbes Travel Guide training just brightens the diamond that is Miami Beach”.

Focused on providing front line personnel in hospitality-focused businesses such as hotels, restaurants, attractions, and tour companies with professional guidelines and tailored teachings, the day-long event will be broken into four unique sessions that will highlight the Miami Beach customer satisfaction experience. Led by a hand-selected group of travel experts, tastemakers and Forbes Travel Guide instructors, the event is open to property owners as well.

“The commitment from the City of Miami Beach is a testament to the passion of all of its tourism industry members to deliver extraordinary hospitality to each and every visitor. The city has been a beloved destination for decades and this commitment to elevating, expanding and ultimately delivering exceptional service to its visitors, is all part of Miami Beach’s longstanding tradition of renewal,” said Gerard J. Inzerillo, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “On a personal note, this area holds a special place in my heart. I worked at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in 1978, in the formative stages of my hospitality career and am delighted that Forbes Travel Guide can come to this great city to help it achieve service excellence.”

For more information on events and updates in Miami Beach, download the Miami Beach Information App at www.miamibeachapi.com/app/