Miami Beach Urges the Federal Circuit to Support Transgender Veterans’ Access to Medical Care

— United Alongside 23 Other Diverse Cities and Businesses —

As a leader in fighting for and recognizing LGBTQ rights, the City of Miami Beach has signed onto an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that will provide transgender-inclusive health benefits to veterans. The brief, drafted by the County of Santa Clara in California, challenges the U.S. Department of Veteran Affair’s recent policy excluding surgery for gender alterations from the suite of medical benefits offered to veterans.

“It’s heartbreaking to see men and women who have fought bravely for our country’s freedom being denied their right to necessary medical care because they are transgender,” expressed Commissioner Micky Steinberg. “We’re proud to stand alongside these veterans in urging the court to reverse the discriminatory regulation that holds no legitimate basis, and serves only to continue to stigmatize their community.”

Lifesaving care for veterans is vital to a diverse city like Miami Beach and largely nationwide. The brief not only aims to support equality in every realm, but cites specific research proving transgender-inclusive medical benefits, including gender-confirmation surgery, imposes negligible, if any, costs.

Other cities and businesses that joined in the human rights movement include American Airlines, the City of Austin, Texas; City of Detroit, Michigan; MassMutual; City of New York, New York; City of West Hollywood, California; City of Stamford, Connecticut; Viacom and more.