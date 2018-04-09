Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April

City encourages visitors to show their pride during line up of events and offerings this month and all year long on Miami Beach





Named as the “Best LGBTQ Destination” in 2018 for the third consecutive year by the Travvy Awards, Miami Beach welcomes travelers from across the globe to participate in and enjoy a number of specialty LGBTQ events this month. Starting April 2, Miami Beach will host a variety of happenings including OUTSHINE Film Festival, Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade and more to shine a light on how Miami Beach is truly like no other place in the world for all visitors.

“Miami Beach embraces all travelers with open arms and encourages tourists from all communities to consider Miami Beach their go-to vacation destination not only this month but all year long,” says Steve Adkins, Chairman of Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “Our city is home to a large LGBTQ family and continues to provide safe and inclusive events, as well as a number of hotels, restaurants, and attractions that cater specifically to the LGBTQ community.”

The city of Miami Beach has been known and recognized as a top travel destination for LGBTQ travelers for years. Home to key organizations like The Hub at the LGBT Visitor Center in Miami Beach and the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, Miami Beach continues to offer and introduce initiatives and programs in support of the LGBTQ community.

For those traveling to Miami Beach to celebrate Miami Beach Gay Pride Month, there are a number of specialty experiences, entertainment options, destination hotels and restaurants that are perfect picks for LGBTQ travelers including:

Hôtel Gaythering: This premiere boutique hotel located in the epicenter of Miami Beach is a top choice for gay travelers. In addition to a host of amenities, evening entertainment like Karaoke Monday and Happy Hour make this hotel a #1 choice for Pride Week.

PALACE South Beach: As a year-round LGBTQ-friendly destination, activities at this famed restaurant is a must-do for locals and travelers. Enjoy great food and a spectacular entertainment like live drag shows and exclusive special guests.

OUTSHINE Film Festival: From Friday, April 20 to Sunday, April 29, the OUTSHINE Film Festival, formerly known as The Miami Gay & Lesbian Film Festival, will offer special screenings at Regal Cinemas South Beach. Guests can enjoy films that highlight international and culturally diverse perspectives that focus on the LGBT experience.

For more information about LGBTQ events and things to do, download the Miami Beach Information App at www.MiamiBeachAPI.com.