Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Adds 24 Cardiologists to its Team With Heartwell Integration

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida and the region’s largest and most comprehensive cardiovascular facility, announces its integration with South Florida’s premier cardiology group, HeartWell, LLC. The strategic alignment includes the addition of 24 physicians to the Institute’s team of cardiovascular specialists and six practice sites to its portfolio of locations.

“The integration of Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and HeartWell accelerates the strategic development of the Institute’s clinical services,” said Jack A. Ziffer, Ph.D., M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Baptist Health South Florida. “It brings together the best and brightest minds in medicine and science to provide our patients with the most comprehensive cardiovascular care.”

Continuing the tradition of excellence established when renowned interventional radiologist Barry T. Katzen, M.D., founded Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute in 1987, the newly expanded physician group offers innovative diagnostic and treatment approaches to effectively manage cardiovascular disease and conducts advanced clinical research to discover new therapies. The Institute’s highly skilled physicians trained at some of the country’s finest facilities and pioneered many of today’s newest technologies and techniques, including minimally invasive options.

“This integration further strengthens the Institute’s leadership position in the delivery of cardiovascular care,” said Jonathan Fialkow, M.D., FACC, FAHA, chief population health officer of Baptist Health South Florida, executive medical director of Baptist Health Quality Network, and founding managing partner of HeartWell, LLC. “Our continued focus on excellence and innovation will lead to outstanding outcomes and exceptional experiences for our patients.”

Dr. Katzen, founder and chief medical executive of Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, added, “We are pleased to welcome HeartWell’s highly skilled physicians to the Institute’s team. We have had a long-standing relationship with these exceptional physicians, who share our commitment to delivering high-quality, evidence-based and high-value care.”

Among the many services and specialties offered at the Institute’s locations, including the newly integrated HeartWell offices, located primarily in Kendall and Coral Gables, are state-of-the-art cardiovascular diagnostic services, arrhythmia management, coronary disease management, heart failure prevention and treatment, cardiac catheterization, interventional cardiology, implantation of pacemakers and defibrillators, cardiac rehabilitation, smoking cessation strategies and lifestyle counseling.