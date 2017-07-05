MIAMI-DADE GAY & LESBIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HONORED COMMUNITY ICONS AT THEIR 16TH ANNUAL GALA AND AWARDS CELEBRATION

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photo Credit: Dale Stine

Photo Caption:

Marty David, 2017 Chair of the Topaz Gala

Members of Royal Caribbean celebrating their company’s recognition as the “2017 Business Of The Year”

Commissioner Michael Grieco, Christine Klingspor, Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, Former Commissioner Michael Gongora, Detective Juan Sanchez, Commissioner Micky Steinberg, Chief Daniel Oates, Ray Breslin, Richard Steinberg

Since 1999, the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber Of Commerce (MDGLCC) has helped businesses and professionals network and connect for their mutual benefit. At last Saturday’s 16th Annual Gala and Awards Celebration, “THE TOPAZ GALA,” networking took on a decidedly modern twist with the presence of SOCIO, an app that enhances the networking experience by allowing attendees at the Gala to “shake and connect” by shaking their mobile devices and connecting with fellow attendees.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an MDGLCC event without traditional networking as well. In addition to the 500 guests exchanging business cards throughout the evening, “THE TOPAZ GALA” featured an interactive “pop-up” area where six businesses set up tables and activities to get to know each other in a more one-on-one fashion. Finally, the evening concluded with yet one more networking opportunity, a “Moonlight Networker” presented by Jackson Health System.

“At its very foundation, the MDGLCC is all about networking and connecting,” said Steve Adkins, president of the MDGLCC. “We certainly did have a night full of networking opportunities at the Gala this year. We also had a lot of fun in the process and were honored to salute two individuals and two organizations that have worked tirelessly for the community.”

Honored at “THE TOPAZ GALA” this year were:

“AT&T Business of the Year Award”

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

This award is presented to organizations whose mission statement adheres to the highest standards in their outreach to the LGBTQ and allied community. Recently, Royal Caribbean created a formalized Diversity and Inclusion initiative and named its first Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Among the group’s first efforts was having its Celebrity Cruises brand become Presenting Sponsor of Miami Beach Gay Pride this year.

“Regions Bank Business Person of the Year Award”

Bill Warren

This award is given to individuals who embrace diversity in all forms and demonstrate excellent management and leadership skills. Warren is a member of the Miami Beach Human Rights Committee and is one of the more active members of the MDGLCC. Through his company, Benefits Design Resources, Warren helps many in the LGBTQ community navigate the complexities of healthcare, life and disability insurance.

MDGLCC “Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award”

ACLU Florida

This award is given to organizations which embody the highest standards of diversity and inclusion of the LGBTQ and allied communities. ACLU Florida was recognized for many accomplishments, including protecting the right to vote and a woman’s right to choose, and for securing anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Floridians and ensuring that gay youth have a safe educational environment.

“Morgan Stanley Bob Balsam Civic Achievement Award”

Joan Schaeffer

This award recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to the LGBTQ community by giving time, financial assistance and leadership to community causes and organizations. Schaeffer has served on a number of community boards, including SAVE, Dade Action PAC, Dade Human Rights Foundation, the National Women’s Political Caucus of Dade County and the Board of Trustees of Temple Israel of Greater Miami where she is the Immediate Past President.

In addition to networking and honoring community leaders, “THE TOPAZ GALA” featured a carefully curated selection of items at its silent auction. The premium items encompassed a wide range in categories — Arts & Culture, Food and Dining, Health and Wellness, Leisure, Retail, Sports, and Travel & Lodging. One of the most exciting items was a seven-night cruise for two aboard a Celebrity Cruises Solstice-class vessel in a verandah stateroom, which fetched the highest bid of the night at close to retail value.

“THE TOPAZ GALA” is the MDGLCC’s principal fundraiser of the year which helps sustain operations and expand the ever-increasing demand for member programming. Presented by Well Fargo Bank, “THE TOPAZ GALA” is produced by the MDGLCC and GALRDON. Major event sponsors included Bacardi, AT&T, Morgan Stanley, Regions Bank, American Airlines, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jackson Health System, Roots & Roots, Triverden Creative, DECO Productions, and Prestige Audio Visual. Media partners included Miami Herald, Palette Magazine, MY93.9, and Y100.

MDGLCC is the largest not-for-profit corporation in the county for LGBTQ businesses. With membership of over 1,200 professionals, the Chamber’s mission is to promote a unified and thriving, gay and gay-friendly, business and professional community throughout Miami-Dade County. Its goals are to promote networking within the existing gay and gay-friendly business and professional community; to promote business opportunities for Chamber members; to promote Miami as a year-round, gay and gay-friendly tourist destination; to provide resources for its members, and to provide outreach from the LGBTQ community to other organizations.