Miami-Dade Goodwill Ambassadors assist Miami Beach Police Department during Memorial Day Weekend celebrations





The Miami-Dade Goodwill Ambassadors assisted Miami Beach Police Department officers from May 24 through Monday, Memorial Day. Their duties ranged from educating beach goers on the City of Miami Beach ordinance, crowd monitoring, assisting police officers with traffic duties, issuing identification wristbands to minors and adults with special needs, and more. On Saturday, Miami-Dade County Commissioner and Military Affairs Board Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz stopped by to thank the volunteers. On Monday, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber met with some goodwill ambassadors and expressed his gratitude for their commitment to public service.

The volunteers wore bright green shirts and their team leaders royal blue shirts so they could be identifiable to the public. On a daily basis, Goodwill Ambassador Project Manager Yvans Morisseau and officers from the City of Miami Beach Police Department held logistics briefings.

The Goodwill Ambassador Program under the Office of Community Advocacy is made up of volunteer county employees who work as ambassadors during large events, demonstrations, rallies, and elections. The volunteers receive annual training covering crowd control, customer service, mediation, conflict resolution, and crisis management.

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County "One Community" that embraces our diverse and unique population.