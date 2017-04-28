The Miami International Piano Festival is a nonprofit organization that has been discovering, supporting and presenting extraordinary international pianists for 20 years. Their latest discoveries will be offered at the five recital Discovery Series, May-11-14, at the art deco Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Road in South Beach. The Festival seeks artists who speak with a unique voice, those who are able to move and enlighten the audience.

MISHA NAMIROVSKY (RUSSIA) May 11, 7:45 PM-Beethoven, Schubert, Debussy, Rachmaninov, Scriabin

JULIEN LIBEER (BELGIUM) May 12, 7:45 PM-Bach, Ravel, Schubert, Bartok

LEONID NEDIAK (14 YEAR OLD CANADIAN PRODIGY) May 13, 3:00 PM “Prodigies and Masters of Tomorrow Series”- Bach, Chopin, Beethoven, Nediak, Rachmaninoff

FLORIAN NOACK (BELGIUM) May 13, 7:45 PM An Evening of Piano Transcriptions Bach/Noack, Mendelssohn/Liszt, Rachmaninov/Noack, Borodin/Noack , Rimsky-Korsakov/Noack

THE MAGIC OF OPERA AND PIANO TRANSCRIPTIONS, May 14, 7:00 PM, a collaboration with the vocal studio of Manny Perez. Singers will perform great opera arias and pianists Florian Noack and Kemal Gekic will offer brilliant piano transcriptions, by Liszt and others, based upon operatic themes. This is the Festival’s third year offering this very popular presentation, each time with a new and exciting program.

TICKETS: 35 Dollars, 55 Dollars VIP www.colonymb.org

Phone: 800-211-1414

