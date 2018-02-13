Miami Monster Jam® Tickets On-Sale Now

For the first-time ever, this action-packed motorsport will be at Marlins Park in Miami from February 17-18

Feld Entertainment, the worldwide leader in live family entertainment, announced today that tickets for Monster Jam® are on sale now for Miami. The new season will bring motorsport fans to the edge of their seats with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement that is fun for the entire family. This is the first time Monster Jam will be playing at Marlins Park.

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam takes center stage at Marlins Park sporting meticulously, manicured dirt tracks created with the sole purpose of pushing these perfectly engineered, larger-than-life trucks to the limit. Guests will be able to experience fan-favorites such as Grave Digger, Max D, Big Kahuna, Stone Crusher and other trucks as they compete.

Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers, some generational rivals, are equals competing for the same championship on the same track. For the first time, beginning in 2018 (across all Monster Jam events), fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions in real-time. Fans will be able to vote from their smartphones right from the stadium.

Monster Jam will be performing at Marlins Park on:

Feb. 17, 2018: 7 PM

Feb. 18, 2018: 3 PM

Also new in 2018 is a Pit Party Early Access pass available for purchase with an event ticket, where the audience will get the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers. The upgraded pass provides early entry to the Pit Party on Feb. 17 from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. The pit party on Feb. 18 is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information on a Monster Jam near you, please log onto MonsterJam.com or follow us via our social channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.