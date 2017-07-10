Miami New Drama at Colony Theatre Presents the American Premiere of Critically Acclaimed Musical Piaf, the Intimate Story of France’s World-Renown and Beloved Singer

Venezuela’s “Queen of Musicals,” Mariaca Semprún, Stars in Musical Theater Debut of Legendary Venezuelan Writer, Author & Poet, Leonardo Padrón

Miami New Drama (MiND) at Colony Theatre is pleased to announce the American premiere of the critically acclaimed musical Piaf, which will be the first of summer performances at the Colony, a cultural gem on Lincoln Road. The acquisition of the show coincides with the recent news of their first appointed Executive Director Florencia Jimenez-Marcos, who joined the team to build on a successful last season.

Venezuelan actress Mariaca Semprún will play the role of Edith Piaf in both English and Spanish performances, singing in French and bringing to life Leonardo Padrón’s original script. After two sold out seasons in Caracas, Venezuela, Piaf is brought to Colony Theatre in an alliance with NiTan Tarde Producciones and Clas Producciones of Venezuela who have worked with MiND to open the international show on Miami Beach on Thursday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

“Having two brilliant Venezuelans bring to life a French legend on stage in Miami Beach is exactly the kind of magic that happens at the international crossroads that is our city,” says Michel Hausmann, co-founder of MiND at Colony Theatre. “We are honored to be working with Semprún and Padrón on this American premiere which will be a milestone contribution in reviving the Colony as a landmark in the city’s cultural landscape.”

The show is pervaded by the expressive universe of Piaf and her unique way of singing the melodies that filled the most famous cabarets in the world. Through 18 of Piaf’s most emblematical songs, the audience will learn about a life marked by intensity, temperament and tearing moments. The script is a captivating musical that unravels the story of a legend that seduced generations of music lovers but grew up in misfortune, suffered from love, drugs, war and sickness. Piaf’s unique story is moving and delirious as it takes audience members on a journey through the legacy she left to the musical memory of the world.

“I feel fortunate to be in a musical like Piaf where I sing Edith Piaf’s legendry musical notes in a diverse city such as Miami,” said Semprún. “It’s not only a big challenge as a singer and actress, but also an opportunity to keep her spirit alive for generations to come.”

Semprún, known as “the Queen of Musicals” in Venezuela, is one of the most comprehensive and versatile artists of her generation. She has amassed an incomparable sum of experiences in the world of music and acting, unifying both talents in the creation of a distinctive professional profile. Submitted to rigorous professional training, she has taken her career through the halls of the opera, musicals, theater, cinema and television, where she has starred in films, won awards and nominations in international contests.

Some of her work includes “Vivo”, “La Lupe, the Queen of the Unloved,” “The Sound of Music,” “Aire” and “The Fiddler on the Roof.” Musically, apart from her first record production titled “Buscando una Canción” she has participated in such productions as “El Libro de la Salsa,” “El Des-Concierto,” “El Club de los Porfiaos,” “La Casa Grande,” ’Looking for a Country” and in tributes to Simón Díaz, Aldemaro Romero, Joan Manuel Serrat, Yordano and Gualberto Ibarreto.

Padrón, with a legendary career in literature, film and television, He is one of Venezuela’s most well-known and respected writers.

He has published 20 books, including poetry, chronicles, essays, books of interviews and children’s literature. His work has been translated into many languages, and he is currently the one of the most successful television writers, having earned over 25 awards. He is the creator and host of “Los Imposible” (The Impossible), a show that interviews international celebrities of different disciplines, which has earned both critical and popular acclaim. His biweekly chronicles in the newspaper “El Nacional” are a point of reference to understand the complex reality of Venezuela. Piaf is his first script for musical theater and represents his successful theatrical debut.

The show will run July 20 – 30 with performances Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Ticket prices are $50 – $65. To purchase tickets, visit www.colonymb.org/piaf.

For more information about Miami New Drama, visit www.miaminewdrama.org. Follow MiND on social media via Facebook and Instagram. For more information about Colony Theatre, visit www.colonymb.org. Follow the Colony on social media via Facebook and Instagram.