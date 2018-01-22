Miami Premiere Screening of SuperDesign at FDM ArtsClub

Forte dei Marmi and New York-based design gallery R & Company will present a special complimentary Miami screening of SuperDesign | Italian Radical Design 1965-1975 at FDM Arts Club on January 30 at 6:30 pm.

The 62-minute documentary film, directed by Francesca Molteni and co-written by Molteni and Cristina Didero, released in 2017, focuses on nineteen protagonists who defined this revolutionary Italian design movement.

The screening is followed by a conversation with R & Company co-founder Evan Synderman and Miami design collector Al Eiber.

Forte dei Marmi’s Two Star Michelin Chef Antonio Mellino will offer a radically Italian menu to complement the evening’s cultural offering. Priority seating will be given to guests with dinner reservations.

FDM Artsclub

150 Ocean Drive, 2nd Floor

Miami Beach

For reservations, director@fdmartsclub.com or 786.276.3095