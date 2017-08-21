MIAMI SEAQUARIUM CELEBRATES 62nd ANNIVERSARY WITH BEACH CLEAN-UP AT HISTORIC VIRGINIA KEY BEACH PARK

Volunteers to receive FREE admission to the park and a Reef Ranger Pin

In 1955, Miami Seaquarium opened its doors for the first time to become the world’s largest marine attraction. Through its commitment to conservation, education and entertainment over the past 62 years, the park has become the most popular tourist attraction in South Florida. To commemorate its 62nd anniversary, the park is calling on volunteers to be ‘Reef Rangers’ for a day and join in a beach-cleanup on Sunday, September 24th from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

‘Reef Ranger’ volunteers will spend the morning collecting litter and debris, which contaminates beaches and injures wildlife, on Historic Virginia Key Beach. Then, as a special thank you, beach clean-up participants will receive free admission to Miami Seaquarium for the day.

‘Reef Ranger’ volunteers participating in the beach clean-up will also receive free admission to Historic Virginia Key Beach until 9:00 a.m.

Check in time is from 7:30 a.m.-8:00 a.m. Join Miami Seaquarium staff at the Chikee Village area to pick up your trash bucket, enter the recycling raffle, participate in educational games, and visit participating organization’s educational booths.

The first 50 participants that arrive will receive a free Miami Seaquarium reusable water bottle. ‘Reef Ranger’ volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, gloves and bring your own reusable water bottle. Registration is not required; however, volunteers are encouraged to RSVP via the park’s Facebook event page. For additional beach clean-up information visit the park’s event page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/117502488897757/

“Our commitment to wildlife conservation begins with education and community involvement. By organizing this beach clean-up on our anniversary, we look forward to the future and our continued goal to entertain, educate, conserve and rehabilitate,” commented Andrew Hertz, general manager at Miami Seaquarium.

After a hard day’s work, volunteers will receive an official Reef Ranger pin and a special invitation to spend the day at Miami Seaquarium for free. Volunteers will have the opportunity to visit our Conservation Outpost area and learn, through our exhibits and shows, more about the wildlife they are protecting, including rescued manatees and sea turtles who now call Miami Seaquarium home. Over the years, Miami Seaquarium has rescued dozens of sea turtles and manatees that became entangled in fishing lines or ingested litter and other man-made waste that has been tossed into the sea.

Many local organizations will be participating in the beach clean up to help education volunteers on ocean conservation and providing interactive activities.

Miami Seaquarium, South Florida’s most popular tourist attraction, is a family-oriented marine-life park open to the public 365 days a year. The park provides visitors with a greater understanding and appreciation for marine life through shows, presentations and marine-life exhibits. www.miamiseaquarium.com.

Miami Seaquarium is an accredited member of the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums, an international organization committed to the care and conservation of marine mammals. Accreditation by the Alliance means this facility meets or exceeds all the standards of excellence for marine mammal care, husbandry, conservation and education.