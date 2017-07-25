MIAMI SPICE RESTAURANT PROGRAM CELEBRATES 16 YEARS OF DINING DEALS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is celebrating the 16th anniversary of the highly-anticipated Miami Spice Restaurant Program. Since its inception in 2001, an estimated one million Miami Spice meals have been served. The two-month long promotion, starting August 1 through September 30, 2017, showcases Greater Miami and The Beaches’ diverse and ever-evolving culinary scene. This year’s sponsors include Citibank®, Lyft, Chandon California, Fiji Water, Stella Artois, Terrazas de los Andes, Ketel One Vodka, Don Julio Tequila, Bulleit Bourbon and Zacapa Rum.

The season of Spice heats up with an exciting new addition to this year’s line-up – for the first time, select restaurants will offer irresistible weekend brunch menus for $23 per person. During August and September, visitors and residents alike can please their palates at more than 240 participating restaurants at reduced prices ($23 per person for lunch and brunch / $39 per person for dinner) in some of the hottest neighborhoods in town – Miami Beach, Brickell, Downtown, Coral Gables, South Miami, Wynwood, Sunny Isles and Bal Harbour. Prices include an appetizer, entrée and dessert; alcohol, tax, tip and service charges are excluded.

Among the exciting new participating restaurants are Artisan Beach House, Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres, Big Easy Winebar & Grill, BRAVA by Brad Kilgore, Dashi, El Tucan, Estefan Kitchen, Fi’lia by Michael Schwartz at SLS Brickell, Lightkeepers, Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach, Mignonette Uptown, Phuc Yea, Pubbelly Noodle Bar, Sugar Factory Ocean Drive, Tacology, TATEL and Upland.

For a full list of participating restaurants, Miami Spice menus and special events, please visit www.iLoveMiamiSpice.com.

This year, 236 restaurants are participating to date, with 40 joining for the first time. The list includes:

1111 Peruvian Bistro

15th & Vine Kitchen and Bar

27 Restaurant

33 Kitchen

5300 Chop House

94th Aero Squadron

A Fish Called Avalon

Adena Grill & Wine Bar

Anacapri Miami Lakes Italian Restaurant

Anacapri Pinecrest Italian Restaurant

Area 31

Ariete

Artisan Beach House

Aromas del Peru Coral Gables

Atlantikós

Atrio Restaurant & Wine Room

Bagatelle

Bahia at Four Seasons Hotel Miami

Bâoli Miami

Bar Alter

Barceloneta

The Bazaar by José Andrés

Beaker & Gray

Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant

Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Bird & Bone

Bistro One LR at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Bizcaya

BLT Prime

BLT Steak

Blue Collar

Blue Matisse Restaurant & NAU Lounge

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill

BOURBON STEAK by Michael Mina

Brasserie Brickell Key

Brasserie Central

BRAVA By Brad Kilgore

BrickTop’s

Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables

Bulla Gastrobar Doral

Byblos Miami

Café Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery

Cafe Prima Pasta

Cafe Roval

Caffe Vialetto

Cantina Beach

Cantina La 20

Canvas Restaurant at the Sagamore Art Hotel

The Capital Grille

Casa Faena Restaurant

Casabe 305 Bistro

Casablanca On the Bay

Cecconi’s Miami Beach

Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar

Chef Rolf’s Tuna’s Seafood Restaurant

Christy’s Restaurant

Cibo Wine Bar Coral Gables

Cibo Wine Bar South Beach

Cipriani Downtown Miami

CORSAIR kitchen & bar

CRUST

Dashi

db bistro Moderne

DECK Sixteen

Devon Seafood + Steak

DiLido Beach Club

Dolce Italian

Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar FIU

Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar Kendall

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

Drunken Dragon

The Dutch Miami

EDGE Steak & Bar

elcielo Restaurant

El Tucán

Essensia Restaurant & Lounge

Estefan Kitchen

Farfalle

Fifi’s On The Beach

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Fontana The Biltmore

Fooq’s

The Forge Restaurant

Forte Dei Marmi

Fresh American Bistro

Gaijin Izakaya by Cake

Gianni’s – The Villa Casa Casuarina

Gili’s Beach Club

GK Bistronomie

Graziano’s Restaurant Bird Road

Graziano’s Restaurant Brickell

Graziano’s Restaurant Coral Gables

Hakkasan at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

HOUSE Kitchen & Bar

Il Mulino NY – Sunny Isles Beach

IL Mulino NY – South Beach

Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen

Jaya at The Setai

Juvia Miami

Kaori by Walter Martino

Katsuya South Beach

Kiki On The River

Kitchen 305

Komodo

KYU

La Côte at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

La Fontana D’ Orazio

La Mar by Gaston Acurio

La Moderna Miami

La Palma Ristorante & Bar

La Riviera

Larios on the Beach

Lazuli Lounge

Le Bouchon Du Grove

Le Zoo

Leynia

Lightkeepers

Lima at Atton Brickell Miami

Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach

Lolo’s Surf Cantina

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann – Faena Miami Beach

LT Steak & Seafood

Lure Fishbar

Makoto

Mare Mio Restaurant

Marion Restaurant

Mariposa at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables

Market at EDITION

Meat Market Miami Beach

MesaMar

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Mignonette Downtown

Mignonette Uptown

Mikuna Peruvian Cuisine

Milos by Costas Spiliadis

Miranda Cuisine & Mar

Mondrian Caffe

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Brickell

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Coral Gables

Morton’s The Steakhouse – North Miami

Mr. Chow

NaiYaRa

Nautilus Cabana Club

Neomi’s Grill

Nikki Beach

Nobu Miami

Novecento – Aventura

Novecento – Brickell

Novecento – Key Biscayne

Novecento – Midtown

Old Lisbon Sunset

Ortanique on the Mile

Palme D’Or The Biltmore

Palmeiras Beach Club Restaurant

Panorama Restaurant & Sky Lounge

Pao by Paul Qui – Faena Miami Beach

Paon Eatery

Pascal’s on Ponce

Peacock Garden Bistro

Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe

Phuc Yea

Pied à Terre at the Cadet Hotel

Pisco y Nazca Kendall

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar Doral

Plant Food + Wine

Plnthouse at the 1 Hotel South Beach

PM Fish & Steak House

Prime Fish

Prime Italian

Pubbelly Noodle Bar

Quality Meats

Quattro Gastronomia Italiana

R House

Red Fish Grill

RED, the Steakhouse

RedLander Restaurant

The Restaurant at The Raleigh

River Yacht Club

Rooftop at E11EVEN

Rosa Mexicano Mary Brickell Village

Rosa Mexicano South Beach

Rusty Pelican Miami

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Salumeria 104

Santorini by Georgios

Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante

The Sarsaparilla Club

Sawa Restaurant & Lounge

Scarpetta by Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Seasons 52

Seaspice & Modern Garden

Segafredo Brickell

The Seven Dials

Shula’s 347 Grill

Shula’s Steak 2

The Original Shula’s Steak House

Smith & Wollensky Restaurant

The Social Club

Son Cubano

Soul Tavern

Soyka Restaurant

Spartico

Spiga Ristorante Italiano

STK South Beach

Strada in the Grove

StripSteak by Michael Mina

Sugar Factory Lincoln Road

Sugar Factory Ocean Drive

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

Sushi Garage

Sushi House

SUSHISAMBA Miami Beach

Sweet Liberty

Tacology

Talavera Cocina Mexicana

Talde Miami Beach

Tamara Bistro at National Hotel

Tanuki

TATEL

Texas de Brazil Miami Beach

Toro Toro Miami

Toscana Divino

Traymore Restaurant & Gin Bar

The Tuck Room

TUYO @ Miami Culinary Institute

Two Chefs Restaurant

Upland

Vagabond Kitchen & Bar

Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge

Watr at the 1 Hotel South Beach

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse – by Wolfgang Zwiener

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar

Zen Sai Restaurant

Zest Cuisine of the Sun by Chef Cindy Hutson

Zucca

Zuma