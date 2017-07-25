MIAMI SPICE RESTAURANT PROGRAM CELEBRATES 16 YEARS OF DINING DEALS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is celebrating the 16th anniversary of the highly-anticipated Miami Spice Restaurant Program. Since its inception in 2001, an estimated one million Miami Spice meals have been served. The two-month long promotion, starting August 1 through September 30, 2017, showcases Greater Miami and The Beaches’ diverse and ever-evolving culinary scene. This year’s sponsors include Citibank®, Lyft, Chandon California, Fiji Water, Stella Artois, Terrazas de los Andes, Ketel One Vodka, Don Julio Tequila, Bulleit Bourbon and Zacapa Rum.
The season of Spice heats up with an exciting new addition to this year’s line-up – for the first time, select restaurants will offer irresistible weekend brunch menus for $23 per person. During August and September, visitors and residents alike can please their palates at more than 240 participating restaurants at reduced prices ($23 per person for lunch and brunch / $39 per person for dinner) in some of the hottest neighborhoods in town – Miami Beach, Brickell, Downtown, Coral Gables, South Miami, Wynwood, Sunny Isles and Bal Harbour. Prices include an appetizer, entrée and dessert; alcohol, tax, tip and service charges are excluded.
Among the exciting new participating restaurants are Artisan Beach House, Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres, Big Easy Winebar & Grill, BRAVA by Brad Kilgore, Dashi, El Tucan, Estefan Kitchen, Fi’lia by Michael Schwartz at SLS Brickell, Lightkeepers, Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach, Mignonette Uptown, Phuc Yea, Pubbelly Noodle Bar, Sugar Factory Ocean Drive, Tacology, TATEL and Upland.
For a full list of participating restaurants, Miami Spice menus and special events, please visit www.iLoveMiamiSpice.com.
This year, 236 restaurants are participating to date, with 40 joining for the first time. The list includes:
1111 Peruvian Bistro
15th & Vine Kitchen and Bar
27 Restaurant
33 Kitchen
5300 Chop House
94th Aero Squadron
A Fish Called Avalon
Adena Grill & Wine Bar
Anacapri Miami Lakes Italian Restaurant
Anacapri Pinecrest Italian Restaurant
Area 31
Ariete
Artisan Beach House
Aromas del Peru Coral Gables
Atlantikós
Atrio Restaurant & Wine Room
Bagatelle
Bahia at Four Seasons Hotel Miami
Bâoli Miami
Bar Alter
Barceloneta
The Bazaar by José Andrés
Beaker & Gray
Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant
Big Easy Winebar & Grill
Bird & Bone
Bistro One LR at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach
Bizcaya
BLT Prime
BLT Steak
Blue Collar
Blue Matisse Restaurant & NAU Lounge
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
BOURBON STEAK by Michael Mina
Brasserie Brickell Key
Brasserie Central
BRAVA By Brad Kilgore
BrickTop’s
Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables
Bulla Gastrobar Doral
Byblos Miami
Café Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery
Cafe Prima Pasta
Cafe Roval
Caffe Vialetto
Cantina Beach
Cantina La 20
Canvas Restaurant at the Sagamore Art Hotel
The Capital Grille
Casa Faena Restaurant
Casabe 305 Bistro
Casablanca On the Bay
Cecconi’s Miami Beach
Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar
Chef Rolf’s Tuna’s Seafood Restaurant
Christy’s Restaurant
Cibo Wine Bar Coral Gables
Cibo Wine Bar South Beach
Cipriani Downtown Miami
CORSAIR kitchen & bar
CRUST
Dashi
db bistro Moderne
DECK Sixteen
Devon Seafood + Steak
DiLido Beach Club
Dolce Italian
Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar FIU
Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar Kendall
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
Drunken Dragon
The Dutch Miami
EDGE Steak & Bar
elcielo Restaurant
El Tucán
Essensia Restaurant & Lounge
Estefan Kitchen
Farfalle
Fifi’s On The Beach
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
Fontana The Biltmore
Fooq’s
The Forge Restaurant
Forte Dei Marmi
Fresh American Bistro
Gaijin Izakaya by Cake
Gianni’s – The Villa Casa Casuarina
Gili’s Beach Club
GK Bistronomie
Graziano’s Restaurant Bird Road
Graziano’s Restaurant Brickell
Graziano’s Restaurant Coral Gables
Hakkasan at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
HOUSE Kitchen & Bar
Il Mulino NY – Sunny Isles Beach
IL Mulino NY – South Beach
Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen
Jaya at The Setai
Juvia Miami
Kaori by Walter Martino
Katsuya South Beach
Kiki On The River
Kitchen 305
Komodo
KYU
La Côte at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
La Fontana D’ Orazio
La Mar by Gaston Acurio
La Moderna Miami
La Palma Ristorante & Bar
La Riviera
Larios on the Beach
Lazuli Lounge
Le Bouchon Du Grove
Le Zoo
Leynia
Lightkeepers
Lima at Atton Brickell Miami
Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach
Lolo’s Surf Cantina
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann – Faena Miami Beach
LT Steak & Seafood
Lure Fishbar
Makoto
Mare Mio Restaurant
Marion Restaurant
Mariposa at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
Market at EDITION
Meat Market Miami Beach
MesaMar
Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink
Mignonette Downtown
Mignonette Uptown
Mikuna Peruvian Cuisine
Milos by Costas Spiliadis
Miranda Cuisine & Mar
Mondrian Caffe
Morton’s The Steakhouse – Brickell
Morton’s The Steakhouse – Coral Gables
Morton’s The Steakhouse – North Miami
Mr. Chow
NaiYaRa
Nautilus Cabana Club
Neomi’s Grill
Nikki Beach
Nobu Miami
Novecento – Aventura
Novecento – Brickell
Novecento – Key Biscayne
Novecento – Midtown
Old Lisbon Sunset
Ortanique on the Mile
Palme D’Or The Biltmore
Palmeiras Beach Club Restaurant
Panorama Restaurant & Sky Lounge
Pao by Paul Qui – Faena Miami Beach
Paon Eatery
Pascal’s on Ponce
Peacock Garden Bistro
Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe
Phuc Yea
Pied à Terre at the Cadet Hotel
Pisco y Nazca Kendall
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar Doral
Plant Food + Wine
Plnthouse at the 1 Hotel South Beach
PM Fish & Steak House
Prime Fish
Prime Italian
Pubbelly Noodle Bar
Quality Meats
Quattro Gastronomia Italiana
R House
Red Fish Grill
RED, the Steakhouse
RedLander Restaurant
The Restaurant at The Raleigh
River Yacht Club
Rooftop at E11EVEN
Rosa Mexicano Mary Brickell Village
Rosa Mexicano South Beach
Rusty Pelican Miami
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Salumeria 104
Santorini by Georgios
Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante
The Sarsaparilla Club
Sawa Restaurant & Lounge
Scarpetta by Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Seasons 52
Seaspice & Modern Garden
Segafredo Brickell
The Seven Dials
Shula’s 347 Grill
Shula’s Steak 2
The Original Shula’s Steak House
Smith & Wollensky Restaurant
The Social Club
Son Cubano
Soul Tavern
Soyka Restaurant
Spartico
Spiga Ristorante Italiano
STK South Beach
Strada in the Grove
StripSteak by Michael Mina
Sugar Factory Lincoln Road
Sugar Factory Ocean Drive
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Sushi Garage
Sushi House
SUSHISAMBA Miami Beach
Sweet Liberty
Tacology
Talavera Cocina Mexicana
Talde Miami Beach
Tamara Bistro at National Hotel
Tanuki
TATEL
Texas de Brazil Miami Beach
Toro Toro Miami
Toscana Divino
Traymore Restaurant & Gin Bar
The Tuck Room
TUYO @ Miami Culinary Institute
Two Chefs Restaurant
Upland
Vagabond Kitchen & Bar
Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge
Watr at the 1 Hotel South Beach
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse – by Wolfgang Zwiener
Yardbird Southern Table and Bar
Zen Sai Restaurant
Zest Cuisine of the Sun by Chef Cindy Hutson
Zucca
Zuma
Be the first to comment on "MIAMI SPICE RESTAURANT PROGRAM CELEBRATES 16 YEARS OF DINING DEALS"