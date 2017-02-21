This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Miami Symphony Orchestra’s (MISO) 2017 debut concert, Ocean Drive in Vienna, sponsored by Mercantil Commercebank, moved the audience with overtures, waltzes, polkas, and dances in the Viennese tradition. The amazing concert directed by Maestro Eduardo Marturet was a night full of surprises. The evening was filled with romantic waltzes that kept the audience engaged and dancing in their seats. Guests sang along to intoxicating rhythms to the accords of polkas that erupted into a diverse mix of Latin arrangements that may have inspired Strauss or Brahms to direct a conga line.

Virtuoso group Ensemble 7/4, in their Miami debut, enhanced the concert and the YES Movement Chorus delighted the audience with Shostakovich’s Waltz No 2 which resulted in an impromptu sing-along. Dashing, internationally acclaimed violinist, Daniel Andai, dubbed the “next Isaac Pearlman” added an element of elegance and sophistication to the group of talented musicians. Even the intermission was lively, thanks to the group of Venezuelan trumpeters who added so much spice it made it tough to leave the theater during the break.

The icing on the cake was child prodigy, Valeria Diaz, “rival” and student of Maestro Marturet, who conducted The Blue Danube by Johann MISO2Strauss Jr. The young talent expressed her love for the animals she introduced onto the stage during the performance, including a macaw and curious kinkajou that gracefully leapt onto the shoulders of the conductor. Ensemble 7/4 joined the orchestra to play the Pizzi-Cuban Polka by Josef Strauss & Johann Strauss Jr. with a singular arrangement by Carlos Rivera to close the evening with an unexpected twist.

Much in the style of visionary André Rieu, (with the bonus of Latin flair) Maestro Marturet is a true showman: enchanting and graceful, right down to his Cambridge accent. Ocean Drive in Vienna was truly another triumph for Maestro Eduardo Marturet, his muse, Athina and the entire Miami Symphony.

On Sunday, February 12, MISO held its highly anticipated outdoor concert, MISO in the Park on the front lawn of the Bass Museum in Miami Beach. Nearly one thousand music lovers of all ages (and breeds) gathered for the free open-air concert on a picture-perfect afternoon. To add to the revelry and romance, guests went all out with picnic spreads, many themed, replete with delicacies and libations from all parts of the world.

To add to the already enchanting afternoon, world-famous photographer and luminary, Iran Issa-Khan, celebrated her birthday at the incredible affair. Iran’s friends-who-are family prepared an international feast for the woman who is a mother and friend to all who are blessed to be in her ever-growing circle. A staunch supporter of the MISO, who has worked tirelessly to promote the amazing orchestra, Iran has yet to miss one concert. In fact, one of the many joys of attending a MISO performance is seeing Iran, perched in her box, with the look of sheer delight across her face that can truly only grace someone who experiences Heaven in the music. Maestro Marturet, close friend of Iran’s conducted an original rendering of “Happy Birthday” complete with a Reggaeton serenade- much to her delight. The concert featured many of the pieces from the Ocean Drive in Vienna concert but also included vocal performances and of course, an appearance by Valeria, who confidently led “her” orchestra.

Music lovers lingered at the gorgeous open- air concert long after day-turned-to-night. Often overheard: “Now this is why we live in Miami.”