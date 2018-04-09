MIDTOWN MIAMI MAGAZINE (MMM) LAUNCHES CITY-WIDE SOCIAL MEDIA & EXPERIENCES APP WITH NEW PARTNERS L7

MMM APP helps Locals and Tourists Discover #TheNewMiami

Dimarco Barea, in partnership with Patrick Schmitt, announces the launch of the new MMM Live APP via the App Store and Google Play. The unique social media and local experience discovery app allows both locals and tourists to find events, offerings and chat with each other while navigating neighborhoods such as Wynwood, South Beach, Midtown, Design District and many others. The app works with the user’s GPS settings and presents customized experiences and events that are located nearest to them using the software’s unique algorithm. MMM’s quarterly publication has now become interactive in which an app user or community member can take a picture of any page in the magazine and it will automatically take them to a two-minute experiential video allowing them to get a richer understanding of the people in the pages.

Partnering with L7’s extensive financial and strategic global resources, the citywide adoption of the MMM Live App creates a curated journey for app users that will help them discover #TheNewMiami, meet new people, find places to eat, live, play and participate in the community. This new partnership also allows MMM to transition to a video-focused powerhouse platform that creates monthly documentaries and news updates that tell the story of Miami through interviews with influencers and trendsetters in food and drink, fashion, music, hospitality and tourism, art, tech and events. MMM is extending the story of

#TheNewMiami by brokering licensing deals with third party marketplaces such Amazon, Xbox and Apple TV and having their very own MMM app on those respective platforms.

“Miami is no longer just a vacation-only destination. We are turning into a cultural and globally competitive city. Our MMM app is the ultimate way anybody in the City of Miami can discover who they are by discovering the amazing people, places and experiences available around town,” said Dimarco Barea, President of MMM Live App. “It has been an incredible opportunity to work with Patrick and his team at L7. With this new partnership we will be able to help people not only discover their own city (Miami) and connect with small businesses and event organizers on the app but we will be on track to let locals in other markets engage in their communities as we plan to expand to Los Angeles, Detroit, New York, Austin and more millennial cities in the near future.”

“Dimarco has built a great brand that connects people to unique experiences and we believe that his vision is not only a great investment but something that can change the fabric of how Millennials in globally recognized cities interact, create economic impact and build relationships,” said Patrick Schmitt, CEO of Level 7.

The MMM APP is a free download for all users and is now available on the App Store and Google Play by searching for “MMM LIVE.” If one have a small business, brand, event organizer or experience creators and would like to be featured on the app for just $50/month please dial: 305.439.4892 or email: experiences@midtownmiamimagazine.com.

For more information visit: http://bit.ly/mmmapppackages and to keep up with the latest news and updates follow MMM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @midtownmiamimag and www.midtownmiamimagazine.com.