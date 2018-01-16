Miss Miami Beach 2018 Scholarship Program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Does Miami Beach “Got Talent”? The 2018 Miss Miami Beach Scholarship Pageant is around the corner! The pageant will be held on March 11th, 2018 at the historic Colony Theater on Lincoln Road. Watch our contestants compete for the crown in Interview, Swimsuit, Evening Wear, and Talent. The winner earns scholarships for higher education and a chance to compete for the title of Miss Florida!

This program is a non-profit organization and an official preliminary to the Miss America Organization. The next Miss America could be right here in Miami Beach!

Our current Miss Miami Beach 2017 and Miss Miami 2017 made us so proud at the 2017 Miss Florida Scholarship Pageant. Miss Miami Beach 2017, Ginelle Ruffa, is a student at Palm Beach Atlantic. Through her platform, “Empowering Extraordinary Health: Cancer Prevention through Nutrition and Wellness”, she has educated many Floridians on the benefits of healthy living. She has been to many live events, cancer fundraisers, walks, radio shows, and podcasts, and she is a published author on the topic! Because of her dedication, she earned herself a $2,000 scholarship at Miss Florida for her “Commitment to Health and Wellness”.

Miss Miami 2017, Stephanie Almeida, a student at Florida International University, was 1st runner up at Miss Florida! She has earned almost $10,000 in scholarships. She was also the winner of the swimsuit and the evening wear preliminary competitions. Stephanie’s platform is “Feed Miami”. Feed Miami is a food donation ministry powered by volunteers with the focus of helping anyone and everyone in South Florida find food. Feed Miami has been around for over 8 years and has reached thousands in South Florida.

The Miss Miami Beach Pageant will be held simultaneously with the Miss Miami and Miss Miami’s Outstanding Teen Pageants. If you would like to advertise your business at our event, donate to our scholarship funds, attend the pageant, or apply to be a contestant, please contact Krista at miamipageants@gmail.com.

When: March 11th, 2018

Where: Colony Theater: 1040 Lincoln Rd. Miami Beach, FL 33139

Who: Open to the public

Instagram: @miss_miamibeach, @miamipageants

Facebook: “Miss Miami Beach Pageant”