MORE THAN MUSIC: THE ART PLUG TRAP HOUSE GETS INTERACTIVE AT ROLLING LOUD

The Art Plug Trap House took over the Rolling Loud festival, bringing art to the world’s biggest hip-hop music weekend for the first time. Marcel Katz with the Art Plug teamed up with Rolling Loud founder Matt Zingler to curate an interactive and insta-worthy exhibit displaying disruptive art and installations. The pop-up at Hard Rock Stadium featured artists including Nychos, CB Hoyo, Zevi G, Somehoodlum, lefty OUT there and Shawn Kolodny.

“Music festivals are an opportunity for fans and artists to celebrate their passion for various forms of art, from music to visual installations,” said Katz who curated the pop-up exhibit. “It was important for Matt and I to implement visual art into this year’s festival and give emerging artists a larger platform to communicate their ideas and generate discussion.”

Throughout the weekend, Nychos live painted his colorfully morbid murals on 11-foot canvases, along with Cuban artist Cb Hoyo, who live-painted canvases and furniture in an exhibit outfitted with giant neon signs flashing provoking messages.

Festival-goers were able to literally step inside of life-sized pill bottles created by Shawn Kolodny and snap selfies with chrome and gold money bags by Zevi G. To pay homage to performers, SomeHoodlum created Migos-themed artwork including “Migos Stir Fry.”

Exclusive limited edition prints by Nychos, CB Hoyo and Shawn Kolodny, as well as Zevi G’s limited edition money bag sculptures were available to pre-purchase at Rolling Loud, and are now available online at www.theartplug.net.