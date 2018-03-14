Mount Sinai Medical Center Named One of the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals

This week, Mount Sinai Medical Center was named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson HealthTM. Formerly known as the Truven Health Analytics® 100 Top Hospitals, this study spotlights the top-performing hospitals in the U.S. The list is based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

The Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® study uses independent and objective research including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare to analyze hospital and health system performance in 11 areas, addressing: inpatient mortality; 30-day mortality rate; complications; core measures; 30-day risk-adjusted readmission rate; severity-adjusted average length of stay; mean emergency room throughput; inpatient expense per discharge; Medicare spend per beneficiary; adjusted operating profit margin; and Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score (patient rating of overall hospital performance).

“Providing high-quality medical care to our community is ingrained in our mission and our DNA,” said Steven D. Sonenreich, President and CEO of the medical center. “This most recent achievement is a testament to the highly-skilled and dedicated medical professionals that deliver results to our patients, everyday.”

Mount Sinai is the only hospital in Miami-Dade to be named to Watson Health’s 2018 list. In addition to this most recent award, Mount Sinai has also been recognized as a CMS 4 star institution. The medical center is one of two organizations in Miami-Dade to achieve a 4 star rating, the highest mark received by any hospital in the county.

“The country’s best hospitals have proven that an unrelenting focus on quality, supported by constant measurement against peer performance benchmarks, can drive improved outcomes while reducing costs and growing profit margins,” said Jean Chenoweth, senior vice president, 100 Top Hospitals Programs, IBM Watson Health. “Congratulations to this 25th anniversary class of 100 Top Hospitals who have helped raise the bar for healthcare in the U.S. and improve the healthcare experiences of the people in their communities.”

The winning hospitals were announced in the March 5th edition of Modern Healthcare magazine.

For more information, visit www.100tophospitals.com.