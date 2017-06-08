More than 900 of South Florida’s top business professionals and community leaders gathered together at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel for the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce 95th Annual Magical Affair Gala. The gala, which is one of the largest black tie galas for South Florida’s professional market, recognizes six distinguished pillars of the Miami Beach community for their continued commitment and celebrates the success of Miami Beach and the business community. Among the 2017 honorees, Mr. Tibor Hollo, Chairman and President of Florida East Coast Realty (FECR), was honored as the Leonard “Doc” Baker Lifetime Achievement Award winner for his exceptional lifetime contributions, community leadership, and philanthropic endeavors that have improved the quality of life for Miami’s citizens.

Highly-regarded by his peers, Mr. Hollo is a true pioneer and one of Miami’s most innovative visionaries. Over 60 years ago, he forged a path for the future by constructing the very first high-rise building on Brickell Avenue, Rivergate Plaza. The concept of living, working, and playing in the urban core long has been his dream, brought to life through his many developments, especially in the Omni/Venetia area and the Brickell corridor. Mr. Hollo’s projects in the Miami area include a significant number of major high-rise residential, commercial, and mixed-use buildings, including Opera Tower, Venetia/The Grand, and Panorama Tower—the tallest building in Florida—to name a few. His vision has truly taken shape on a large scale, as evidenced by the growth and excitement permeating the areas in and surrounding beautiful Downtown.

In addition to his work at FECR, Mr. Hollo has been active in many community organizations. He is a member of the Society of Founders of Mount Sinai Hospital and the University of Miami. He has served on Florida’s Task Force on Housing and Community Affairs, as well the Governor’s Advisory Council on Factory Built Housing. He is also a member of the Downtown Advisory Committee and the Committee on Ecology and Beautification. In the past, he has served on the Executive Board as Trustee of Barry University, the Board of Directors of the Latin Builders Association, and the City of Miami Beach’s ad hoc committee for Economic Adjustment Strategy. Mr. Hollo is also on the County’s Performing Arts Center Strategic Planning Committee and serves on the Board of Directors of both the Florida Grand Opera and the Opera Society.

At the Magical Affair Gala, guests enjoyed entertainment featuring a special magical showcase by Merlin Award winner Enigma, interactive experiences, bottle service lounges, tableside magic featuring Miami Beach’s MIO, and live music by The Clique. NBC 6’s Kelly Blanco and the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Chairman of the Board, Wayne Pathman, were the emcees.

