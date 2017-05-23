Red, the Steakhouse | Miami Beach, Fla. — For Those Who Know What They’re Ordering
Those who appreciate fine wines and rare reserves should head to Red, the Steakhouse in South Beach for National Wine Day, as the restaurant is known as one of the best wine restaurants in Miami with 500+ wine selections. Chef Peter Vauthy maintains an impressive collection of high-end reserves from classic bordeauxs like Petrus and Margaux from France and the California classics, Caymus, Harlan, and Bond, to Frank Baroudi’s Puro Uno – a high-end Malbec from the Mendoza, Argentina region. Ask for Chef Peter’s wine and dish pairing recommendation of the day and you won’t be disappointed. Plus, since it is a Thursday night in South Beach after all, Red leaves you within steps from great SoFi bars & nightclubs like Story, Radio, South Pointe Tavern, etc. for those who want to keep the party going. Visit www.redthesteakhouse.com for more information.
Marriott Stanton South Beach & Lolo’s Surf Cantina | Miami Beach, Fla. — For Those Who Keep it Light (in Body & Price)
Within the Marriott Stanton South Beach, Lolo’s Surf Cantina is a Mexican restaurant with Chef/Partner Richard Ampudia known as the “Godfather of Mexican Street Food.” Lolo’s is a relaxed, authentic spot with a Baja California inspired menu and awesome Happy Hour specials from 3-7pm available on the wine “holiday” such as Côtes de Provence Rosé by the glass for $6. This crisp wine pairs perfectly with signature seafood dishes like the Pescado Frito (Whole Snapper Platter) or Tostadas de Pulpo (Spanish Octopus). Grab a seat on the outdoor deck for sun and sea breezes to top off the experience. For more information visit http://loloscantina.com and http://stantonsobe.com.
Essensia Restaurant & Lounge at The Palms Hotel & Spa | Miami Beach, Fla. — For the Organic & Biodynamic Fans
For a more mindful way to imbibe this National Wine Day, head to Miami Beach’s local and farm-to-table mainstay, Essensia Restaurant & Lounge at The Palms Hotel & Spa. An oceanfront, inspired-by-nature oasis, everything at The Palms is good for you and good for the environment, including Essensia’s extensive list of 100% sustainable, organic, and biodynamic wines. Not only do biodynamic wines leave a smaller carbon footprint — the missing chemical additives are the ultimate hangover helper, so you’ll spare yourself the morning headache, too. Essensia offers happy hour everyday from 6:00pm-7:00pm, when you can score 50% off all wines. Pro tip: score yourself a spot on the outdoor lounge terrace, which is surrounded by exotic tropical gardens, for an only-in-Miami ambiance while you sip your vino.
