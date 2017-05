Thursday

Those who appreciate fine wines and rare reserves should head to Red, the Steakhouse in South Beach for National Wine Day, as the restaurant is known as one of the best wine restaurants in Miami with 500+ wine selections. Chef Peter Vauthy maintains an impressive collection of high-end reserves from classic bordeauxs like Petrus and Margaux from France and the California classics, Caymus, Harlan, and Bond, to Frank Baroudi’s Puro Uno – a high-end Malbec from the Mendoza, Argentina region. Ask for Chef Peter’s wine and dish pairing recommendation of the day and you won’t be disappointed. Plus, since it is anight in South Beach after all, Red leaves you within steps from great SoFi bars & nightclubs like Story, Radio, South Pointe Tavern, etc. for those who want to keep the party going. Visit www.redthesteakhouse.com for more information.