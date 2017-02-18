Miami Beach’s popular lifestyle hotel, The Confidante, has teamed up with celebrated health and wellness group V Art of Wellness to create a dynamic program of fitness and wellness offerings for hotel guests and locals alike. Offering cuttingedge beach bootcamps, yoga, and outdoor functional fitness, Miami-based couple Christopher and Tracie Vlaun lead varied 60-minute fitness sessions tailored for and inspired by the hotel that take advantage of the hotel’s prime beachfront location and 10th floor open-air rooftop spa.

The Vlauns, who regularly work with CEOs, high net worth individuals, professional athletes, celebrities, and royalty, have designed holistic fitness routines that lead to a healthier lifestyle, reduced stress and weight loss. Knowing that the body on average expends 30 percent more energy working out in the sand, these 60-minute beach workouts are tailored to all fitness levels encompassing all possible guest needs. Offered daily at 10 am, the classes are open to hotel guests and included as an amenity within the hotel’s daily resort fee; the cost per class for non-hotel guests is $20 (beginning December 15).

A sampling of V Art of Wellness classes* offered at The Confidante include:

• Beachcross Bootcamp, the V Art of Wellness Signature beach bootcamp class is a high calorie burning, dynamic, cross training bootcamp that integrates multiple training modalities.

• Aeroga, a mastery of movement derived from yoga, pilates and a collection of progressive bodyweight exercises.

• Shred Bootcamp, a total body workout for muscular strength and endurance.

• Body Circuit Bootcamp, a high-calorie burning, dynamic bootcamp integrating training modalities such as interval aerobic and functional strength conditioning, core training, TRX and a basic yoga cool down.

• Beach Body Blast, a fusion of low to high impact aerobic conditioning, cardio kickboxing, and bodyweight exercises focused on toning and strengthening the total body.

• Dynamic Flow Yoga, during which guests achieve their inner om, includes Vinyasa yoga when movement is synchronized to the breath, and poses run smoothly together and become like a dance,

• Yoga Flow will have guests ‘namasteing’ all day long focusing on body alignment, pranayama (breath control) and flexibility.

• Yoga Core Fusion combines the ancient asanas of Yoga to build strength, creates balance and increases flexibility with the core strengthening and lengthening movements of Pilates and an emphasis on creating a long lean toned body as well as cultivating a centered and focused mind.

• Beach Bliss Yoga rounds out the offerings and focuses on the balance between movement and presence of the mind using postures and breathing, and is great for overall wellness.

Participants opting for a post-workout treatment at the rooftop Spa at The Confidante can’t go wrong with a 30-minute Neck, Back and Shoulder Massage ($80) which focuses on the upper body to release painful trigger points, restoring normal muscle function. The therapist uses an application of Arnica Salve to soothe pain and inflammation.

One of the first hotels announced for The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, The Confidante has many exciting on-property offerings, which it has been ramping up since debuting in the mid-beach neighborhood of Miami Beach in April 2016. In addition to programming with V Art of Wellness, the hotel is also introducing Nina’s House, an eclectic, laid-back beach bungalow hangout, and Bird & Bone, a restaurant concept from popular Miami chef Richard Hales, in November 2016.

For more information, visit www.theconfidantehotel.com and follow the hotel on its social channels: @TheConfidanteHotel on Facebook and @TheConfidante on Twitter and Instagram.

*Class schedule will vary by month and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/theconfidantehotel