Nominate a Local Leader Who Has Made Miami Beach Legendary

— Honoring Prominent Figures Who Have Shaped the Community Through the Years —

Miami Beach’s unique history, economic growth and thriving status as a premiere place to live, work and play has been created and enhanced by the dedicated efforts of its community members. To recognize remarkable individuals that have made a lasting and significant impact on Miami Beach over the years, the City is asking the public to nominate deserving individuals for the Miami Beach Hall of Fame. Nominations are being accepted now through June 30, 2018.

The permanent honor hall will be located at the south concourse wall of the Miami Beach Convention Center. Inductees will be honored with a display listing their accomplishments and a special ceremony taking place at the opening of the newly renovated Convention Center this fall.

“A display will never be a big enough thank you for the hard work these individuals have dedicated to our community,” expressed Commissioner Micky Steinberg. “Yet, the Hall of Fame brings about a special opportunity for the City to pay tribute to those passionate community members that have been monumental in putting Miami Beach in the spotlight across various stages.”

Eligible individuals must have been either born in Miami Beach, made Miami Beach his/her place of residence or business and/or had a positive and lasting impact on the community. Please click here to access instructionsand a downloadable application form. Completed forms should be sent to: CityClerk@miamibeachfl.gov.

The nine member Commission-appointed Selection Committee and two at large members from the community will then meet and deliberate to decide who deserves a coveted spot. Appointees for the committee will be knowledgeable in the fields of business, education, arts and entertainment, philanthropy, sports, public service, literature and history. They will present their selections to the City Commission in September for review and host the first annual induction in November – sparking the beginning of what is sure to be a living legacy.