Lolo’s Surf Cantina, a Baja-inspired Mexican eatery, located in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood at Marriott Stanton South Beach, is now open for nightly dinner service. The concept, created in collaboration with Chef/Partner Richard Ampudia and Plan Do See, a global hospitality brand based in Japan with multiple holdings in New York, LA, Chicago and Bali, reflects the convivial spirit of Mexican hospitality with bold and inventive fare sourced from local purveyors.

The flavor forward menu is crafted by Ampudia, a Mexico City native hailed as the “Godfather of Mexican Street Food” and executed by Chef de Cuisine Lourdes Herman also a native of Mexico who has enjoyed a successful culinary career in Miami with stints at The Setai, 1 Hotel South Beach and R House. The accessibly priced menu focuses on authentic and traditional Mexican cuisine and offers a variety of easily customizable options for vegetarians and those with gluten sensitivities.

The beachside cantina offers a variety of fresh seafood options including a Raw Bar with delicacies such as Aguachile Rojo – Sinaloa-style ceviche, cucumber, fennel and sesame; and Tostada de Pulpo – Spanish octopus, hoja santa, guacamole and chile de arbol. Shareable small plates include Mexican-style Grilled Corn on the cob topped with queso cotija, chili powder and lime; and Quesadillas with corn masa, wild mushroom, espazote, salsa verde and crema. Tacos are served with warm, house made tortillas and accompanied by fresh salsas and sauces. Served three per order, guests can choose from ribeye, Mahi-Mahi, carnitas, or mushroom.

Hearty entrees include the Doña Lolo’s Burger – sirloin brisket blend with cheese, tomato, caramelized onions and jalapeños; the Torta Ahogada – Mexican dip sandwich served on a crispy baguette with carnitas and pickled onions; and the Chilaquiles Verdes – tortilla casserole served with a fried egg, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco and crema. From the grill, guests can enjoy steak, chicken or shrimp platters served with grilled onions, avocado, tortillas and house salas. Lolo’s side dishes complement the bold flavors of the entrées and include roasted squash with adobo, mixed greens and rice and beans. Those looking for lighter fare can enjoy salads such as Grains & Greens – lenitls, red quinoa, purslane, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and salsa macha or the Martinez Kale Salad – kale, walnut, aged gouda, apple, and maple mustard vinaigrette with the option to add grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, fried organic egg, steak or avocado. Save room for dessert and indulge in a selection of authentic Mexican sweets including homemade flan; a warm cajeta pudding with bananas; and pastel de elote with crème fraiche ice cream.

Lolo’s beverage program, created by renowned Mexico City mixologist Jose Luis Leon of Baltra Bar and Licoreria Limantour, named one of “The World’s 50 Best Bars,” showcases a refreshing selection of beer cocktails and inventive signature drinks where tequila and mezcal take center stage. Micheladas include the Tropicale with Pacifico, tequila blanco, mango, lime and a zesty Tajin rim; and the Green with Tecate, lime, chavela mix, Clamato and a chili rim.

Signature cocktails include the Sayulita Sunset – mezcal, blood orange, lime, agave and bitters; and the Lolo Colada – mezcal, pineapple vermouth, coconut water and agave. In addition to Lolo’s robust tequila and mezcal offerings, craft beer and wines by the glass and bottle are also available.

The restaurant, designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, features an eclectic interior that blends Old World style with contemporary flair. Mexican textiles and art adorn the walls of the cozy main dining room. Designed for any occasion, Lolo’s ties together multiple dining areas including a full-service bar, an open dining room that seats more than 70, and a cozy alfresco patio with seating with room for 16.

Lolo’s Surf Cantina is located at Marriott Stanton South Beach, which is owned and developed by Key International, a prominent real estate investment and development company with a strong hospitality portfolio.

“We are excited to welcome Lolo’s Surf Cantina to the Marriott Stanton South Beach,” added Diego Ardid, co-president of Key International. “The restaurants addition is part of a multi-million-dollar renovation currently underway as we continue to enhance this world-class property.”

Located south of 5th treet in Miami Beach at 161 Ocean Drive, the property offers ample street parking and valet available for $15 for three hours with validation. Dinner is served nightly at 6PM, lunch service is scheduled to begin at 11AM.

Contact: 305-735-6973; www.loloscantina.com; Facebook: /loloscantina; Twitter/Instagram: @lolosmiami