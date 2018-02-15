NY Yankee Legend & Miami Marlins CEO, Derek Jeter Received Joe DiMaggio Icon Award at The Diplomat Beach Resort

On January 25, New York Yankee legend and Miami Marlins CEO, Derek Jeter received the Joe DiMaggio Icon Award at the newly transformed Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL by the nonprofit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation.

This award is given annually to those who represent the highest of values for which the iconic Joe DiMaggio stood and whose contributions have influenced American society. Jeter was the recipient of the fifth Icon award, following Bill Clinton, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Pat Riley, and Emilio & Gloria Estefan.

Jeter’s foundation has awarded more than $27 million in grants to create and support programs that motivate young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and “turn 2” healthy lifestyles. The nonprofit focuses on academic excellence, leadership development, positive behavior, healthy choices, and social change. On the field, the longtime shortstop was a five-time World Series champion, 14-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, Roberto Clemente Award winner, and member of the exclusive 3,000-hit club. Jeter was named “Sportsman of the Year” in 2009 by Sports Illustrated.

This high profile event at The Diplomat Beach Resort included food, drinks, and a special presentation to Derek Jeter.