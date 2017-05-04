The former Miami Beach Asset Manager and Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce executive will serve as the point person for the Ocean Drive improvement efforts

The Ocean Drive Association (ODA), a dynamic group of forward-thinking Ocean Drive property owners, business owners and residents, today announced the appointment of Ceci Velasco as Executive Director. In this first-ever position, created specifically as the liaison to ensure the return to nostalgic Ocean Drive, Velasco is charged with implementing the ‘Bridge to BID’ program and coordinating the city’s aggressive 10-point improvement plan which will address the rebrand and enhancements for all 37 hotels and 45+ sidewalk cafés on Ocean Drive.

Velasco is a strategic and innovative director bringing more than 20 years of industry experience and 10 years of city experience to Ocean Drive, having served as the former Miami Beach Asset Manager and Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce executive. Velasco will be instrumental in achieving the city’s targeted goals for the 10-point plan, which addresses sidewalk improvements, security and noise regulations, playing a vital role in driving tourists and residents to return to Ocean Drive.

“We are pleased to have Ceci join our team to drive the improvement initiatives for Ocean Drive and officially bring her on board,” says Ocean Drive Association Chairman and Goldman Properties Senior Managing Director Marlo Courtney. “Ceci brings an in-depth understanding of the city of Miami Beach, a wealth of hospitality experience and understands the importance of preserving the legacy of Ocean Drive.”

In advance of the formal plan launch, Velasco was part of the planning team that developed the ‘Bridge to BID’ program, which included the hiring of a full-time street manager, additional private security/ambassadors, who are easily identifiable by their uniformed yellow shirts, and the completion of café customer service training to ensure all who patronize Ocean Drive businesses are treated with excellent hospitality. In addition, previous to her tenure with ODA, Velasco developed and managed an off-duty police program; a Code of Conduct to be voluntary for a better tourist experience; a Secret Shopper program for continued compliance as well as provided a training session which certifies that all staff are trained in the terms of the Code of Conduct.

For the past few years, Velasco served as the EVP of Operations for Mango’s Tropical Café on Ocean Drive, where she oversaw the marketing and branding of the top ten nightclub and long term Ocean Drive establishment, as well as served as the owner’s representative on issues of policy, property and civic matters.

Prior to Mango’s, Velasco served as the Executive Vice President and COO of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, where she honed her expertise in product development, branding and marketing the local businesses as well as the City of Miami Beach.

In support of the Tourism industry, Velasco continues to serve the Miami Beach Chamber as a member of the Board of Governors and Chairs the Tourism and Hospitality Council for the Chamber. She participates on the Marketing Committee for the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. This past November, she was installed as a board member of the Miami Chapter of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Velasco earned her Master’s degree in Public Administration, undergrad in Political Science and Literature and is a graduate of several leadership programs.

Locally she has served the City as a member of the Hispanic Affairs Council, is on the board of Power Access which recently produced the first South Beach Jazz Festival, and was selected as a Woman Worth Knowing by the Miami Beach Commission for Women.

For more information, visit www.miamibeachfl.gov.