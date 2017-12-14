Ocean Drive Improvement Association Elects New Officers

At the November meeting, the Ocean Drive Improvement Association elected new officers which marks the first change in leadership from the time that visionary Tony Goldman and his successor Marlo Courtney founded the organization. The incoming officers are as follows:

Chairman Mike Palma, The Clevelander and Essex Hotels Vice Chairman Jonathan Plutzik, The Betsy Hotel, Secretary Ian Hendry, President Neatherland Condominium Association Treasurer Alfie Feola, Altanini Realty Corp. Both Mike Palma and Jonathan Plutzik recently received the Better Beach Citizen Award from the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Previous Chairman Marlo Courtney from Goldman Properties has committed to remaining active in the organization as well outgoing Vice Chairman David Wallack from Mango’s Tropical Café. Mike Palma has served as the Secretary for the past year and Alfie Feola will remain in his long-standing position of Treasurer. Ian Hendry has been active with the Association over the years and works very closely with the Karpwich Family that has historic ties to Ocean Drive and currently own Finnegan’s Way and Tequila Chicas.

“We will be working very closely with the local community, resident activists and City initiatives to enhance the guest experience on Ocean Drive” states Mike Palma.

The Association represents the businesses on Ocean Drive and addresses aspects that affect the area such as Special Events, Safety, and Cleanliness.

Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. Agendas are sent to members, government officials and attendees before meetings are held. Details can be found at www.oceandrivemb.com or by calling 305-521-4394.

The organization was established to continue the vision of Ocean Drive as America’s first American Riviera and the first Historic architectural district in Miami Beach.