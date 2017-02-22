Orchestra Miami’s most popular annual event, Beethoven on the Beach, returns this March! Join Orchestra Miami as we perform three spectacular FREE outdoor concerts in Miami Beach, Pinecrest and Sunny Isles Beach. This year’s program includes one of the world’s most recognizable classical music hits, the Overture to The Barber of Seville by Rossini, German Dances by Beethoven, Haydn’s classic Concerto for Trumpet in E Flat major and Beethoven’s Symphony N. 1 in C Major, Op. 21. This year’s special guest soloist is Miami native and lead trumpet for the world-renowned Dallas Brass ensemble Brain Neal. The 38 musicians of Orchestra Miami will be conducted by Artistic Director Elaine Rinaldi.

Saturday, March 4, 2017; 8:00 PM at the North Beach Bandshell, located at 7275 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. Bleacher seating available, but you may also bring your own lawnchair. Picnicking welcome! Free municipal parking available in the lot on the west side of Collins Avenue between 72nd & 73rd streets (free after 6 PM). Suggested donation of $10 per person requested, but not mandatory for admission.

Sunday, March 5, 2017; 8:00 PM at the Pinecrest Gardens “Banyan Bowl” (11000 SW 57 Avenue) in Pinecrest- gates open at 6:30 PM. Free parking available on-site. Suggested donation of $10 per person requested, but not mandatory for admission.

Sunday, March 12, 2017; 6:00 PM at Heritage Park (19200 Collins Avenue) in Sunny Isles Beach – please bring lawnchairs/blankets. Concessions will be available, or bring your own picnic. Play area for kids available. Free parking in the garage (enter at 193 Street).

These concerts are presented through the generous support of the City of Miami Beach, the City of Sunny Isles Beach and the Sunny Isles Beach Foundation. For more information about Orchestra Miami and these concerts, please visit www.orchestramiami.org or call (305) 274-2103.