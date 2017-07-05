Overtown Music and Arts Festival Brings Music and Art back to the Neighborhood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Overtown Music & Arts Festival (OMAF) returns once again for its annual street festival on Saturday, July 15, 2017, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM in Miami’s Overtown Business and Entertainment District.

The event is free to the general public and attracts some of the world’s top contemporary artists. OMAF has entertained a growing and enthusiastic audience that reached near 10,000 nation-wide festival goers last year and consists of a main stage featuring top musical acts and local Overtown businesses and vendors who were showcasing artwork, ethnic cuisine, food trucks, unique crafts, jewelry, clothing, and more.

New features at this year’s event include an Art Expo Zone with live art installations by artists including Alejandro Guzman and Alfrensa Moosa, BBQ Cook-Off Competition, a T.E.E.S. Youth Zone presented by the Green Family Foundation, and such actives as DIY arts, multilingual story time tent, live cooking demonstrations and music for children. The event is produced by Headliner Market Group.