Par Neiburger Named New Artistic Director of The Rhythm Foundation

The Rhythm Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Par Neiburger as Artistic Director. Neiburger will work under Executive Director Bianca de Moura who joined shortly before Laura Quinlan stepped down in 2017. Neiburger had been based in New York where he led the artistic programming for World Music Institute as Artistic Director since 2014.

Reflecting on this progression, Neiburger said “I grew up in Miami and it is a very special opportunity to come back home and take over the artistic programming for such an important Miami cultural institution. The organization that James and Laura Quinlan helmed has brought so many incredible international artists to Miami in the 30 years since its inception. I look forward to continuing with this mission and to working with the team here to broaden the scope of the organization with my own creative vision. I am truly honored to be able to do so. “

“This is an exciting time for our organization. We are immensely grateful to Laura Quinlan, previous Executive & Artistic Director, for her tireless dedication and contribution to the arts and culture in our community. Par is, without a doubt, the right person to lead us into our 31st season and beyond. He brings with him a creative and passionate track record combined with deep knowledge of world music. We are fortunate and thrilled to have him join our team,” said de Moura.

