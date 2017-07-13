Paris Saint-Germain Takes Over Miami

Club brings a flavor of France to the Sunshine State during

U.S. preseason tour

Paris Saint-Germain, one of Europe’s top soccer clubs and winners of three domestic trophies this season, is set to return to the U.S for the third consecutive summer.

The Parisian soccer superstars will be based in Miami from July 15th to the 26th to take part in the International Champions Cup, during which it will take on AS Roma, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus. Paris Saint-Germain has won the ICC trophy the past two seasons.

In addition to the exciting action on the pitch, the club has a robust calendar of activations and events planned, and just launched PSG.FR, an innovative, mobile-first story-oriented website to engage fans in Miami and globally across live and digital platforms.

Paris Saint-Germain will be activating with several club sponsors including Achilles, Beats, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, Emirates, Hugo Boss and Nike and promoting the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation with a series of philanthropic events.

The team will also be collaborating with top sports franchises the Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins and Miami Dolphins during the tour.

In a first for the club, Paris Saint-Germain Youth Development Academy Director David Hernandez will invite local Miami soccer coaches to a unique training session to share elite expertise, coaching methods and skills on July 23.

How fans can engage with Paris Saint-Germain during their U.S. tour:

THE PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN EXPERIENCE IN MIAMI: LOCATIONS

THE PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN RESIDENCE (Paris Saint-Germain pop-up store)

Wynwell, 20 NE 27th Street, 33137 Miami

The Paris Saint-Germain Residence is a high-end pop-up store that will be open every day to the public 1pm-8pm from July 18-25.