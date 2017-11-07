PHIL COLLINS AND ORIANNE COLLINS ANNOUNCE LINEUP FOR 3RD ANNUAL DREAMING ON THE BEACH GALA, SATURDAY DECEMBER 9

Five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning music legend Phil Collins and wife Orianne Collins, are proud to announce GRAMMY® Award-winning Italian artist Laura Pausini, GRAMMY® Award nominee rock singer KT Tunstall, Latin pop Venezuelan singer Nacho, Spanish soul artist Pitingo, and Miami-based rock band 5800 will perform at the 3rd annual Dreaming on the Beach Gala on Saturday, December 9, 2017. As the headliner of the Gala, Phil will also serve as host and celebrity emcee along with co-founder Orianne Collins, philanthropist, and designer of Orianne Collins Jewelry.

More than 2,000 guests will be welcomed to the star-studded celebration, including prominent fashion mavens, socialites, business leaders, notable philanthropists and jet-setters with a common goal of raising funds for The Little Dreams Foundation, which fulfills the dreams of young aspiring talent who don’t have the means to achieve their goals.

The black-tie event to be filled with a parade of ballgowns and tuxedos commences at 5 pm with an extravagant cocktail reception and silent auction where guests will enjoy artisanal cocktails while bidding on luxury items. At 7 pm, attendees will be ushered into the theater for dinner and special performances by Little Dreamer artists, who earned musical lessons and coaching at the Little Dreams Open Audition, accompanied by a world-class live band. To close out the evening on the highest note, an intimate and unplugged performance by Phil Collins and world-renowned artist Laura Pausini will blow the crowd away.

“Our goal at Little Dreams Foundation is to advocate and provide children in music, art and sports personalized training and supervision to facilitate their passions and help fulfill their dreams,” says Orianne. “The benefit event gives us the opportunity to celebrate and raise funds in support of the Little Dreams Foundation kids.”

Phil Collins adds, “Orianne and I founded the foundation in 2000 and are very excited to be presenting the second annual U.S. benefit gala, bringing together supporters and partners of the foundation, global music entertainers, and Little Dreamers, the young aspiring talent that make up the Little Dreams Foundation.”

Collins, in addition to being a singer-songwriter and frontman of Genesis, is a producer, collaborator, actor, and Broadway composer. His singles, both solo and with Genesis, are global hits and some of the defining songs of the last 40 years – “In the Air Tonight,” “Sussudio” and “Take Me Home,” to name a few. In addition to his five GRAMMY® awards, Collins has sold multi-platinum albums and singles and has won an Oscar and two Golden Globe awards.

The concert will be open to general admission, in addition to the gala attendees. Previous years performers have included Alejandra Guzman, Lou Gramm, Richard Marx, GiGi D’Alessio and Ana D’Alessio.

Table tickets for the benefit gala can be purchased by calling 305-951-2757 or emailing rm@ldf.cc. Tickets for the concert will be available in three tiers: $150, $275, $380.

To reserve tables and tickets for the Little Dreams Foundation Benefit Gala or for sponsorships, please email rm@ldf.cc