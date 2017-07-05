Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science Announces June Programming

New Special Exhibition, LATE Nights, LIVE Lectures and More

Located in the Hsiao Family Special Exhibition Gallery, Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience invites guests on a journey of space exploration with hands-on activities and multimedia components. Guests will get a glimpse of the challenges and triumphs of space exploration. Interactive exhibits invite engagement in the extraordinary conditions of space exploration and the science that makes it successful. What lies ahead for human space flight? And what does it mean for life on Earth? Discover what is possible and what awaits in orbit and beyond.

Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience is on display at Frost Science from Saturday, June 24 through Sunday, September 10. Admission is complimentary with museum tickets. Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience was designed and developed by the Science Museum of Minnesota in partnership with the International Space Station Office of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the California Science Center, and partner museums.

EXHIBIT HIGHLIGHTS:

Interactive and Multimedia Experiences: Touch graphics, vacuum bell jar, meteoroid shields, historic videos and spacesuit objects, among others

Learning Topics: Newton's Third Law of Motion, methods of traveling to and in space, ion model engines, Earth from space projection, orbital physics and artificial gravity

LATE@Frost Science

Debuting a new monthly after-hours series on the second Wednesday of every month, LATE@Frost Science takes a deeper look at the scientific wonders of the West Wing’s special exhibitions. Visitors can extend their visit until 9:30 p.m. at the first installation of LATE@Frost Science: SEEING 001, an exploration of “The Human Eye” with an in-depth look at the SEEING: WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING AT? exhibition. Following an introduction by Frost Science’s Creative Director Alexandra Kuechenberg, Dr. Norman Schatz, Associate Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, and artist Alia Pialtos of Seen/Unseen at SEEING will serve as guides through the intricate world of human sight.

Each event during LATE features special guests, live performances, cocktails, interactive installations by creative partners and mind-bending discussions from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

SEEING: WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING AT? at Frost Science has been made possible with generous support by Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, part of the University of Miami Health System.

WHEN:

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12 – SEEING 002: Synesthesia

Wednesday, August 9 – SEEING 003: Waves

Wednesday, September 13 – SEEING 004: Illusion

TICKET PRICES:

Adults: $8

Frost Science Members: Free (with membership card)

REGISTRATION:

Tickets are available at FrostScience.org. Space is limited and pre-purchasing tickets is highly recommended. Tickets are non-refundable.

LIVE@Frost Science

Starting Wednesday, June 21, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science debuts the first installment of a new lecture series called LIVE@Frost Science. The series will be kicked off by Hollywood Science & the Wonder Women of Miami, hosted by science communicator Cara Santa Maria of “Talk Nerdy” and “The Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe.” The series prompts discussion of relevant and interesting science topics in an informal setting inside the Frost Planetarium.

Santa Maria will peel back the curtain on Hollywood filmmaking, describe how science makes its way to the silver screen, and reveal what makes Wonder Woman such an icon of feminine strength and smarts. She will be joined by some of Miami’s very own wonder women including leading local female scientists Lisa Beal, Ph.D. (Associate Dean of Research and Professor of Ocean Sciences at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science), Elizabeth Reynolds Losin, Ph.D. (Director, Social and Cultural Neuroscience Laboratory and Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology at University of Miami) and Kilan Ashad-Bishop (Ph.D. Candidate, University of Miami and Member, City of Miami Sea Level Rise Committee) will wield their lasso of truth and give you a glimpse into their projects and research.

WHEN:

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Program starts at 7:00 p.m.

TICKETS:

General Admission – $15 for non-members / $12.75 for members

VIP Admission – $40 for non-members / $34 for members includes reserved priority seating and a post-show reception from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with Cara Santa Maria and featured scientists with complimentary light bites, beverages and specialty cocktails

Space is limited and pre-purchasing tickets is highly recommended. Tickets are non-refundable. Tickets will be available at the door based on availability (credit card only; cash will not be accepted). Admission does not include access to the museum’s exhibitions. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Tickets are non-refundable. Rain or shine.