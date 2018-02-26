Pigs Beach Brooklyn + Nautilus South Beach Backyard BBQ at Nautilus South Beach

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Nautilus South Beach kicked off the food festival weekend on Thursday, February 22nd in its Backyard with an all you can eat BBQ in partnership with acclaimed New York barbecue restaurant Pig Beach Brooklyn.

Salty Rinse and Ribdiculous Bar-B-Krewe, with Chef Matt Abdoo presented an evening attended by top chefs and foodies including Bibiana Julian of this season’s The Bachelor, Astrid Bavaresco of E!’s WAGS, Stiltsville Fish Bar owners Jeff Mcinnis and Janine Booth, Pig and Khao Executive Chef Leah Cohen and Yun Ko, Rayna Greenberg of @onehungryjew, Samantha Schnur of @thenaughtyfork and Jessica Hirsch of @cheatdayeats, to name a few.

The evening featured live music by The French Horn Collective and unlimited BBQ, including brown sugar baby back ribs, smoked turkey, salt-and-pepper brisket and all the fixins with refreshments provided by Wolfer N.139 Dry Rose Cider, Brooklyn Lager Beer, Pig Beach Homemade Rosé and Summer Water Rosé Wine.