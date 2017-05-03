

Featuring Weekly Burgers Crafted by Special Celebrity Guests

Ditch the backyard grill and celebrate National Burger Month this May at Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina. The laidback eatery, located in the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach, is teaming up with some very special guests to create signature burgers. Every week in May (May 1, 8, 15 and 22), a different luminary will create their very own specialty burger recipe and feature it throughout the week. 15% of the proceeds from the sale of the burger will benefit the charity of their choice.

Kicking off Burger Month is husband and wife team, Shannon and Ray Allen, owners and operators of the East Coast’s first USDA Organic Certified restaurant, Grown™, located in South Miami. Committed to promoting a healthy diet and lifestyle, Shannon and former two-time NBA champion, Ray, present Grown’s Signature Salmon Burger, – pan seared salmon topped with crisp romaine lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, juicy caramelized onions and Dijon aioli, served on a toasted Ezekiel bun. The burger, made with 100% organic ingredients, will be available Monday, May 1, 2017 to Sunday May 7, 2017, and proceeds will benefit the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF).

Excitement ensues as Fontainebleau Miami Beach unveils the following week’s surprise celebrity guest, their unique burger creation and benefitting charity, at the end of each week. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements.

Pizza & Burger is the perfect spot to unwind after work, share a meal with the family or get together with friends. It’s lively atmosphere–complete with board games–make patrons feel like they’re at a casual backyard party with great burgers, delicious crafted cocktails and killer pizza pies.

Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina is located at 4441 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, Miami, FL 33140 inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach, located right off the main lobby in the space formerly occupied by Michael Mina 74. The restaurant is open daily for dinner from 5pm until midnight. For reservations or to call in a takeaway order, guests should dial (305) 674-4636. For more information on National Burger Month specials, visit: https://fontainebleau.com/packages/miami-beach-restaurant-deals

