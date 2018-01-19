Potential Pop Festival Wants to Call Miami Beach Home

– Community Outreach Soon to be Underway –

The creatives behind the Miami Beach Centennial Celebration in 2015, ACT Productions, approached the city with the idea of launching the first annual Miami Beach Pop Festival this December.

A celebration of music, art, food and the diversity of Miami Beach, the proposed, three-day holiday concert would like to feature top international and local musical acts. Possible headlining artists include: Bruno Mars, Dave Matthews, Elton John, Enrique Iglesias, Jimmy Buffett, Juanes, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Lionel Richie and many others big names.

“The discussion to launch an event of this caliber in our vibrant city is interesting,” shared City Manager Jimmy L. Morales. “We look forward to conducting robust community outreach to determine whether residents and businesses would welcome this opportunity.”

Modeling a similar layout and footprint as the Miami Beach Centennial in 2015, the festival proposes to feature three beachfront stages between 5 and 10 Street beginning Friday, December 14 through Sunday, December 16.