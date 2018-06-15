POWER BROKER SLADJA STANTIC RETURNS TO ONE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AND OPENS OFFICE IN THE HEART OF SUNSET HARBOUR

Sladja Sets Sights on Expanding Her Team and Bringing a Sense of Community Back into Real Estate

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty announces the re-addition of broker Sladja Stantic. With a vision rooted in bringing personal relationships back into the business of real estate, Sladja will open her own office and lead a team under the name Sladja Miami Homes located in Sunset Harbour at 1825 West Avenue. Having spent what she refers to as ‘the biggest part of her career’ at ONE Sotheby’s, Sladja is optimistic and excited to start her newest venture alongside her prior colleagues – a team that always felt like family.

“It feels like coming home after being away on a trip,” Sladja explained. “While my time at Douglas Elliman was an important learning opportunity to gain experience in new construction, I knew I wanted to come back to a more personal side of selling. I spent six wonderful years at ONE Sotheby’s and felt more of a family connection there. That’s the same feeling I want to extend to my clients, and ONE Sotheby’s is the perfect partner.”

ONE Sotheby’s President, Daniel de la Vega shares his sentiments about Sladja’s return.

“Here’s the truth… I always really wanted her back!” Daniel exclaimed. “This is very rewarding on so many levels. Sladja has an impeccable reputation and will fit right back in beautifully with our agents. She will continue what she started here at ONE (she was one of the first agents at our South Beach office), and we look forward to supporting and providing her with the best tools in the industry to do so.”

A leader in the industry with over 15 years of experience in Miami’s real estate market, Sladja is in prime position to expand her team and establish a strong presence in the buzzing neighborhoods surrounding Sunset Harbour. With more than 40 homes sold on the Venetian Islands alone as a part of The DS Team, she brings a wealth of knowledge to the table as well as strong negotiation skills and unmatched client perspective.

“I chose to settle in Sunset Harbour because, it too, feels like home. It’s strategically located between the Venetian, Sunset Island, North Bay Road and all the areas I work in the most. I have roughly three or four meetings there a day, and with all of the shops, restaurants, and scenery its quickly become one of the most desired places for all the locals in Miami Beach,” Sladja continued.

After working with a partner for over a decade, Sladja looks forward to creating a new legacy of her own. The highly anticipated Sunset Harbour office will be a unique combination of a living room and working real estate hub. Encouraging locals to come, sit and stay, Sladja’s aspirations are rooted in bringing people together and will be brought to life in the design of the space. Her desired aesthetic will include comfortable décor, an inviting, refreshed atmosphere, and programmed public events. For Sladja, Sunset Harbour is much more than a transient, second home vacation place, and she wants visitors to feel just as permanent as their future residences will be.