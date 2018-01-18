Professionally Fabulous: The WOW Factor

There is no movement, tribe or group. It was just a birthday party, themed Fabulous with fun and surprises! However, Priscilla Dames did not realize she had begun something. The party with two rules, 1. No man or child talk, 2. Modesty not allowed, where the invited guests insisted on drinking their peach bellinis and pumpkin martinis from crystal goblets, quickly adopted the theme. But the real focus was not on food, drinks or games. The near 70 women laughed while bonding in couples and small groups all over Dames’ home until volunteering to meet under a tent outside rather than going for the planned games and ‘fun’ activities. Along with a character artist, the outside surprise was two speakers. The topic was you’re never too old to dream and find success.

Carol Brown, retired public school administrator and Stephanie Clark, entrepreneur, dreamt of doing something different which would transition them into other spaces. Both had embarked on these new ideas and shared ‘her story’. They continue to be inspirational and are the epitome of what Fabulous represents. Carol is now a resident artist at Kroma Art Gallery in Coconut Grove. Stephanie Jones, now married, is the CEO of CHAT South Florida, a tour business that focuses on heritage tours while establishing alliances with other businesses. Both ladies are members of Professionally Fabulous. Carol has created a painting entitled Fabulous which has become the group’s signature while Stephanie invited the group to join her while being shadowed and interviewed for the Deco Drive Television show. It aired last week.

That was January 9, 2016. For almost two years, segments of the original group continued to stay in contact while enjoying each other’s company. The ‘silly fun’ which became a buzz word morphed into meaning something bigger. It was realized that many of the ladies from this group had several things in common; service and a driven life. Though it is a diverse group of millennials through post retirement age, they are all too busy. Many are business owners, elected officials, experts in their fields and mommies. They’re all too busy. They’ve now launched Professionally Fabulous based on their needs. Many of the members are committed to community service and paying it forward and realize they are not going to curtail that part of themselves. Instead they have decided to within that commitment support each other and enhance their lives by taking better care of themselves while experiencing shared fun. During the eighteen months since the party, the group went horseback riding, sailing, road trips, landed on the cover of IndigoLife Magazine and now creates products from that signature painting, Fabulous. Professionally Fabulous launched, September30, 2017 on a yacht out of MacArthur Causeway. After all, they are Professionally Fabulous.

They will be recognizing Women’s History Month, March 31, 2018 at the Riverside Hotel on Las Olas. Professionally Fabulous: The WOW Factor is ready to wow women with not only speakers, but clinics, vendors and silly fun. See the website, www.fabulouspros.com/calendar to register or for more information.