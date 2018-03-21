Rapture Electronic Music Festival in Miami Announces Lineup including Luciano, Guy Gerber, Chris Liebing, Art Department, ZIP and More!

The music and wellness focused festival also announces partnership with ocean conservationists ‘The Big Blue & You’ and ‘Ocean Generation’

Rapture Festival Lineup Announcement Video – Watch Here!

Rapture Electronic Music Festival, the one day underground music and wellness event taking place on Thursday, March 22, 2018 has announced the lineup by stage for their second edition headlined by Luciano, as well as Guy Gerber, Chris Liebing, Art Department, ZIP, RPR Soundsystem and more top names in underground electronic music. Taking place in the breathtaking beachside surrounds of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, Rapture Festival now in its second year is the perfect alternative to the usual Miami South Beach pool party scene. Alongside the stellar lineup, a partnership with ocean conservation non-profits The Big Blue and You, Ocean Generation, and a wealth of wellness activations will ensure Rapture Festival pleases fans of quality house and techno by connecting human souls with nature through music.

Playing at the TERRA STAGE, Swiss/Chilean DJ and Cadenza Records label head Luciano of Ibiza fame will touch down for a special headline slot, and Rumors party starter Guy Gerber will bring his deep house vibes next to German techno pioneer and veteran, Chris Liebing. After an amazing performance at the festival’s inaugural edition in 2017, Canada’s Art Department will once again return as will Audiofly + M.A.N.D.Y under the hybrid known as ‘MANFLY’ for an exclusive set. Watergate’s Butch, Amnesia resident Archie Hamilton and versatile DJ and producer Marco Faraone will round out the lineup at the TERRA STAGE.

Over at the UN_MUTE STAGE, playing exclusively at Rapture Festival are Perlon label co-founder ZIP, and returning favorites Petre Inspirescu and Rhadoo of [a:rpia:r] this time with fellow mainstay Raresh who will be opening with an extended morning set from 7am-1pm. Making their Rapture Festival debuts are producer Ion Ludwig as well as DJ and producer Sammy Dee and Romania’s Cristi Cons who are both playing exclusive sets. Back by popular demand are Germany’s highly acclaimed techno talent tINI as is eclectic DJ and producer DeWalta.

Keeping things melodic at THE SOUNDGARDEN STAGE will be Sudbeat label head Hernan Cattaneo, The UK’s Nick Warren, plus progressive house favorite Guy Mantzur (exclusive set). Playing Rapture Festival for the first time are Yotto of the Anjunadeep imprint, as well as Dutch DJ and movie soundtrack composer Eelke Kleijn and tech-house talent Danny Howells who are both playing exclusive sets.

Rapture Festival is also pleased to welcome ocean conservation non-profit Big Blue & You as an official festival partner in 2018. This volunteer and youth-led organization aims to inspire today’s young leaders to live an ocean loving lifestyle by educating people about ocean conservation through art and media. Festival goers can be inspired to make a change for the oceans and environment while enjoying interactions with the Mocha Mermaids or by visiting their information booth about the importance of ocean conservation through artistic expression. Further asserting their dedication to environmental awareness, the festival will also be partnering with Ocean Generation on #thelaststraw campaign by going ‘straw-free’, and all food and beverage containers will be made from 100% recyclable materials. For those willing to volunteer their time to a good cause, potential volunteers can sign up to be part of the beach clean up crew in exchange for a free ticket by emailing info@rapturefestivals.com.

Complimenting Rapture’s stacked music lineup, a broad range of wellness activations including yoga will be on offer from 7am until sunset for those looking for some inner tranquility to start their day or to take a break from the dancefloor. Located just a 15 minute drive from Downtown Miami set in the stunning surrounds of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, Rapture Festival is the perfect oceanfront festival catering to discerning lovers of underground music who also share a keen interest in wellness, the environment and transformational experiences.

Tickets for Rapture Electronic Music Festival are available via Resident Advisor.

Rapture Electronic Music Festival Lineup

*Exclusive to Rapture Festival*

TERRA STAGE

Luciano , Guy Gerber, Chris Liebing ,Art Department ,Butch, MANFLY [Audiofly + M.A.N.D.Y], Marco Faraone, Archie Hamilton

UN_MUTE STAGE

*ZIP* , RPR Soundsystem (Petre Inspirescu, Rhadoo, Raresh), tINI, Ion Ludwig, Sammy Dee, DeWalta, Cristi Cons

THE SOUNDGARDEN STAGE

Hernan Cattaneo, Nick Warren, Yotto, Danny Howells, Guy Mantzur, Eelke Kleijn