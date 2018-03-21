REID & FIORENTINO ANNUAL CELEBRITY GOLF CLASSIC & ACORDIS CALL OF THE GAME DINNER

The multi-day fundraiser will honor distinguished sports professionals and humanitarians in South Florida, while benefiting Lauren’s Kids and Dade Schools Athletic Foundation

South Florida is gearing up for the 12th annual Acordis ‘Call of The Game Dinner’ and ‘Celebrity Golf Classic,’ hosted by prominent sports media personalities and Fox Sports Sun HEAT TV broadcasters Eric Reid and Tony Fiorentino. The multi-day fundraiser benefits South Florida nonprofit organization Lauren’s Kids – which works to prevent child sexual abuse and aids survivors to heal; as well as Dade Schools Athletic Foundation – which supports athletic programs in Miami-Dade public schools.

Reid & Fiorentino Celebrity Golf Classic

Participating guests in this SOLD OUT event will enjoy an exciting day of competitive golf, along with lunch, on-course refreshments and an awards ceremony following the round. A celebrity captain will be paired with each team and compete for a variety of prizes to be presented at the post-game reception.

Monday, March 26, 2018, registration begins at 11AM

Turnberry Isle Resort & Golf Club

19999 West Country Club Drive, Aventura FL 33180

Celebrity golfer lineup has yet to be announced. Former Golf Classic celebrity captains have included: Former Dolphins and Pro Football Hall of Famers Coach Don Shula, Bob Griese, Nat Moore, Dwight Stephenson and Larry Little. Also, Cornelius Bennet (Colts/Bills/Falcons), Dick Anderson, Kim Bokamper, Woody Bennett, Jason Taylor (all former NFL/Dolphins), Glen Rice (NBA All-Star), Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, PGA golfer Woody Austin, LPGA golfer Patti Rizzo, NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning (Miami HEAT), Paul O’Neill (New York Yankees), and many more.

Following the Celebrity Golf Classic on March 26th, Reid & Fiorentino will host the annual Acordis ‘Call of The Game Dinner’ at the Fontainebleau on April 7th.

Acordis ‘Call of The Game Dinner’ hosted by Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The star-studded evening will include a silent and live auction featuring luxurious vacation packages, sports memorabilia, Britto-designed artwork and one-of-a-kind experiences, among other items.

Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 6:30PM

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Honorees include legendary football player and actor Joe Namath, five-time EMMY winner, humanitarian and sports anchor Jim Berry and philanthropist and community leader Constance Collins. The event is attended by leaders in the South Florida business and social scene and will be emceed by two-time EMMY Award-winning television reporter and producer Kristen Hewitt.