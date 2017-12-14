RENZO PIANO’S EIGHTY SEVEN PARK AND CULTURED MAGAZINE HOST EXCLUSIVE YOUNG ARTISTS BASEL DINNER



Tycoons, Moguls, Influencers and more celebrate an evening dedicated to the future of art

On Wednesday, December 6, 2017, David Martin and Sarah Harrelson hosted a 100-person, seated dinner celebrating CULTURED Magazine’s Winter 2017 Issue and the art world’s rising stars.

Eighty Seven Park is more than a building, it’s a landmark for Miami Beach, the first residential building in the US by master architect Renzo Piano. Home to 70 boutique residences suspended in the clear ocean light, his fluid vision brings together architecture, design and the natural landscape. With interiors designed by RDAI and two exterior parks re-imagined by West 8, Eighty Seven Park will be a perfect combination of elegance and simplicity.

Paying homage to the aesthetic of the project, the transformed space brought the outdoors in with a live hedge wall, lush tablescape and breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. As guests entered the gallery they were greeted by the world’s finest high-resolution player piano, the Steinway & Sons Spirio. A masterpiece of artistry and engineering, the new Spirio soundtracked the evening with performances captured by great pianists.

Nobu catered a premier, Japanese-Peruvian dining experience while full bars flowed with Diageo’s Johnny Walker Black Label, Ketel One, Don Julio, Tanqueray, Zacapa and Guinness. As David Martin and Sarah Harrelson delivered an inspiring Veuve Clicquot toast to the evening, Miami City Ballet dancers and a New World Symphony stringed quartet surprised guests with a classical collaboration alongside the Spirio piano – marking the first time that these musical powerhouses have ever privately performed together outside of their respective venues.

Guests left with an Eighty Seven Park branded bag, a copy of CULTURED Magazine’s Winter 2017 issue, custom Cultured hat, Diptyque candle, watercolor Ruben Toledo print, 750mL Splash Mixer and a single white orchid.

Guests included Terra’s David and Christy Martin, CULTURED Magazine’s Editor in Chief Sarah Harrelson, Zoë Buckman, Angella and David Nazarian, Kinga and Eddie Lampert, Mark Ein, Michael Huffington, Rita Schrager, Justin and Jenny Kennedy, Elliott Bisnow, Miami City Ballet’s Executive Director Arantxa Ochoa, Blackberry Farm’s Lauren and David Beall, Wilhelmina model Melody de la Fe and artists Kat Herriman, Richard Kennedy, Anne Libby, Madeline Hollander, Derek Essegian, Lisa Ivorian-Jones and Cynthia Talmadge.

