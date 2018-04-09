RESHAPE YOUR CURVES NATURALLY WITH FIGURELLA’S CUSTOMIZED WORKOUT PROGRAM, DESIGNED SPECIALLY FOR YOU

Italian born Figurella is the first individually customized work out program in Miami that will be sure to have you beach ready in just a few sessions.

Figurella, an all-natural fitness and weight loss program designed for women consists of three-steps:

: From the bubble, the clients will step into a detoxifying steam bath called the SpaShell, which accelerates fat-burning, improves circulation and rehydrates skin. Step 3: Your Figurella 1:1 service with one of the center’s experienced staff members whose objective, is to guide you, motivate you and ensure that you meet your goals.

Figurella is with you every step of the way, and is committed to helping women feel beauty from within and gain the confidence needed to take on the stresses of everyday life.

Founded 30 years ago by a Swiss doctor, the Figurella concept was fine-tuned in Italy, and now serves millions of clients around the world. Founder, Cristina Lelli is thrilled to bring the concept to the U.S.. She has since opened 5 locations in South Florida; Aventura Center, Boca Raton Center, Coral Gables Center, Pinecrest Center and South Beach Center.

For more information on NuAcquaDerm, visit www.figurellausa.com.