Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Belle Isle Park Playground

Kick off your weekend playing outdoors with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, February 23 to welcome the new playground at Belle Isle Park.

The renovated play area features a dedicated tot lot for children ages two to five and playground for kids ages five to 12. Encouraging social play and balance training, the park will feature two spinning play components and a swing set.

“All the new upgrades at Belle Isle Park truly enhance the neighborhood, and provide our children with a safe and fun space to play,” shared Mayor Dan Gelber.

Each specific play structure is unique in function. The Supernova, an innovative spinner, encourages children to use their imagination by engaging in different ways to ignite various movements. Further inviting kids to explore, the innovative jungle gym features a three-dimensional climbing net, vertical play counter and climbing wall. For those hot South Florida days, children and parents can find refuge under the new shade structure. Other improvements include fencing, landscaping, trash receptacles and benches.

WHEN:

Friday, February 23 at 4 p.m.

WHERE:

Belle Isle Park

52 Venetian Way

Miami Beach, FL 33139