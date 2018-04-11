Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Pop-Up Skate Park

WHO/WHAT: Join the City of Miami Beach for a ribbon cutting ceremony opening a temporary skate park in North Beach on Thursday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Featuring quarter pipes, ramps, rails, grind ledges and a flat bar, the traditional skate park spans nearly 5,000 square feet of concrete and provides a retreat for athletes to drop-in and showcase their skills.

“Skate parks have become increasingly popular in South Florida in recent years,” shared Commissioner Ricky Arriola. “I’m proud to see this dedicated space in our city for riders of all ages and talents to enjoy.”

Stationed directly across the street from North Beach Oceanside Park, this prime location also provides skaters with direct public access to the beach.

WHEN: Thursday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: 82 Street West Lot

82 Street and Collins Avenue