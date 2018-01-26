Ribbon Cutting for Muss Park Pavilion

WHO/WHAT

Join the City of Miami Beach this upcoming Monday, January 29 as they unveil the new pavilion and amenities at Muss Park, alongside guest speaker Heather Muss, granddaughter of Alexander Muss for whom the park is named. She will be sharing the story of how the park came to be thanks to her grandfather’s generous donation to the City of Miami Beach.

Previously 2,000 square feet, the pavilion was constructed to attain LEED gold-certification and is now double its original size. The communal complex features a brand new office, warming kitchen, storage space, bathrooms and drinking fountains. Equipping park users with a practical activity space, rain or shine, the facility’s large four-fold doors allow the pavilion to operate as both an open-air or air-conditioned space.

The handicap-accessible picnic table area and playground further complement the space, providing people of all abilities an opportunity to enjoy the park. Circling the large playing field, the new concrete walkways, updated fencing, fresh swing sets, landscaping and irrigation upgrades add to the park’s functionality and aesthetic. Additionally, the new handicap-accessible playgrounds are separated based on age level, serving as a dedicated space for children ages two through five and five to twelve.

Preserving the waterfront park for generations to come, the old seawall was replaced with a hybrid, living shoreline structure.

WHEN

Monday, January 29 at 2:30 p.m.

WHERE

Muss Park

4300 Chase Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33140